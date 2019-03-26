Log in
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)

(LTOD)
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

03/26/2019

9

LARSEN&TOUBRO

Larsen&Toubro Limited Secretarial DepartmentL&THouse,BallardEstateNarottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai- 400001,INDIA

Tel:+9722 6752 5656Fax:+9122 6152 5893www.Larsentoubro.com

March26,2019

The Secretary BSELimited

PhirozeJejeebhoy Towers,DalalStreet,

MUMBAI-400001

STOCK CODE: 500510

NationalStock ExchangeOfIndiaLimited

Exchange Plaza, 5thFloorPlotNo.C/1,GBlockBandra-KurlaComplex Sandra (E),Mumbai-400051

STOCK CODE:LT

DearSir,

Sub.:LftT Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a

Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in SoharIndustrialEstate, Oman

Wesendherewitha copyofthePress Releasethat is being issued bytheCompany, today in connectionwiththe above.

We request you to take noteofthe same.

Thanking you,

Encl:asabove

C/N:L99999MH1946PLC004768

Yoursfaithfully,for LARSEN&TOUBRO LIMITED

EXfCUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT'COMPANY SECRETARY

(ACS3471)

ISO9001 REGISTERED

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman

Mumbai, March 26, 2019:L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman.

The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.

Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite & utilities packages.

This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity tocontribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

*Project Classification

Classification

Significant

Large

Major

Mega

Value inCrore

1,000 to 2,500

2,500 to 5,000

5,000 to 7,000

>7,000

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:14:02 UTC
