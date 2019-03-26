Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

9

LARSEN&TOUBRO

March26,2019

Sub.:LftT Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a

Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in SoharIndustrialEstate, Oman

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman

Mumbai, March 26, 2019:L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman.

The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.

Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite & utilities packages.

This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity tocontribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

