Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

9
LARSEN&TOUBRO
Larsen&Toubro Limited Secretarial DepartmentL&THouse,BallardEstateNarottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai- 400001,INDIA
Tel:+9722 6752 5656Fax:+9122 6152 5893www.Larsentoubro.com
March26,2019
The Secretary BSELimited
PhirozeJejeebhoy Towers,DalalStreet,
MUMBAI-400001
STOCK CODE: 500510
NationalStock ExchangeOfIndiaLimited
Exchange Plaza, 5thFloorPlotNo.C/1,GBlockBandra-KurlaComplex Sandra (E),Mumbai-400051
STOCK CODE:LT
DearSir,
Sub.:LftT Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a
Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in SoharIndustrialEstate, Oman
Wesendherewitha copyofthePress Releasethat is being issued bytheCompany, today in connectionwiththe above.
We request you to take noteofthe same.
Thanking you,
Encl:asabove
C/N:L99999MH1946PLC004768
Yoursfaithfully,for LARSEN&TOUBRO LIMITED
N.HA~
~·
EXfCUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT'COMPANY SECRETARY
(ACS3471)
ISO9001 REGISTERED
~~~~
ONV~~~cahOtlijV,Tl'lPNethetlands
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded a Large* Contract for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman
Mumbai, March 26, 2019:L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman.
The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.
Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite & utilities packages.
This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity tocontribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
*Project Classification
|
Classification
|
Significant
|
Large
|
Major
|
Mega
|
Value in₹Crore
|
1,000 to 2,500
|
2,500 to 5,000
|
5,000 to 7,000
|
>7,000