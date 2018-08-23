Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Larsen & Toubro : Outcome Of Board Meeting - Proposal For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Company

08/23/2018 | 08:44am CEST

Larsen&ToubroLimited

SecretarialDepartment

L&THouse,BallardEstate

NarottamMorarjeeMarg

Mumbai-400001,INDIA

Tel:+912267525656

Fax:+912267525893

www.Larsentoubro.com

SEC/PAM/2018

August23,2018

TheSecretary

NationalStockExchangeOfIndiaLimited

BSELimited

ExchangePlaza,5thFloor

PhirozeJejeebhoyTowers,

PlotNo.C/1,GBlock,Bandra-Kurla

DalaiStreet,MUMBAI-400001

Complex,Bandra(E),Mumbai-400051

STOCKCODE:500510

STOCKCODE:LT

DearSirs,

Sub:OutcomeofBoardMeeting-ProposalforbuybackofequitysharesoftheCompany

FurthertoourintimationdatedAugust18,2018andintermsofRegulation30oftheSEBI(ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements)Regulations,2015,wewishtoinformyouthattheBoardofDirectorsoftheCompanyatitsmeetingheldtodayat9.30a.m.andconcludedat11.10a.m.hasapprovedaproposaltobuybackupto6,00,00,000EquityShares(SixCroreonly)oftheCompanybeing4.29%ofthetotalpaidupequitysharecapital,atamaximumpriceofRs.1500(RupeesOneThousandFiveHundredonly)perEquityShare(hereinafterreferredtoasthe"BuybackPrice")foranaggregateamountofRs.9000crore(RupeesNineThousandcroreonly)(hereinafterreferredtoasthe"BuybackSize").ThespecificpricewillbedeterminedbytheBoard/CommitteeundertheauthorityoftheshareholdersinaccordancewiththeSEBI(BuybackofSecurities)Regulations,1998("theRegulations"),atapremiumoverthedailyaverageoftheclosingpricesofequitysharesoftheCompanyquotedontheNationalStockExchangeofIndiaLimitedduringthetwoweeksprecedingthedateoftheBoard/CommitteemeetingsubjecttothemaximumpriceofRs.1500pershare.

ThebuybackisproposedtobemadefromtheshareholdersoftheCompanyonaproportionatebasisunderthetenderofferrouteusingthestockexchangemechanisminaccordancewiththeprovisionscontainedintheRegulationsandtheCompaniesAct,2013andrulesmadethereunder.TheBuybackSizedoesnotincludeanyexpensesincurredortobeincurredforthebuybacklikefilingfees,advisoryfees,publicannouncementpublicationexpenses,printinganddispatchexpenses,andotherincidentalandrelatedexpenses.

ISO9001REGISTERED

kir\

ON:L99999MH1946PLC004768

IONV

MGMESYSRvACO24

DNVCetIllestren0.V,TheNetheifeeels

TheBuybackissubjecttoapprovalofthemembersbymeansofaspecialresolutionthroughapostalballot.Thepublicannouncementsettingouttheprocess,timelinesandotherrequisitedetailswillbereleasedinduecourseinaccordancewiththeBuybackRegulations.

Thepre-buybackshareholdingpatternasonAugust17,2018isenclosedatAnnexureA.TheaboveinformationisalsoavailableonthewebsiteoftheCompany:www.larsentoubro.com.Thisisforyourinformationandrecord.

Thankingyou,

Yoursfaithfully,forLARSEN&TOUBROLIMITED

ii'

N.HARIHARANEXECUTIVEVICEPRESIDENT&

COMPANYSECRETARY

(ACS3471)

cc:

NationalSecuritiesDepositoryLimitedCentralDepositoryServices(India)LimitedKarvyComputersharePvt.Ltd.

AnnexureA

LARSEN&TOUBROLIMITED

CategoriesofShareholdersasonAugust17,2018

0/0

Category

No.ofShares

FinancialInstitutions/SUUTI

32,15,48,460

22.94

ForeignInstitutionalInvestors

26,08,10,030

18.60

ForeignNationals/NRI/OCBsetc.

1,36,60,342

0.97

SharesunderlyingGDRs

2,65,39,111

1.89

MutualFunds

20,60,15,229

14.69

BodiesCorporate

9,37,92,618

6.69

Directors&Relatives

15,43,530

0.11

L&TEmployeesWelfareFoundation

17,21,28,421

12.28

GeneralPublic

30,59,49,295

21.83

TOTAL

1,40,19,87,036

100.00

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:41:11 UTC
