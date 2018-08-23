Larsen & Toubro : Outcome Of Board Meeting - Proposal For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Company
08/23/2018 | 08:44am CEST
SEC/PAM/2018
August 23,2018
The Secretary
National Stock Exchange Of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers,
Plot No.C/1, G Block,Bandra-Kurla
Dalai Street,MUMBAI - 400 001
Complex,Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
STOCK CODE : 500510
STOCK CODE: LT
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company
Further to our intimation dated August 18, 2018 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.10 a.m. has approved a proposal to buyback up to 6,00,00,000 Equity Shares (Six Crore only) of the Company being 4.29% of the total paid up equity share capital, at a maximum price of Rs. 1500 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only) per Equity Share (hereinafter referred to as the "Buyback Price") for an aggregate amount of Rs. 9000 crore (Rupees Nine Thousand crore only) (hereinafter referred to as the "Buyback Size"). The specific price will be determined by the Board/Committee under the authority of the shareholders in accordance with the SEBI(Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998 ("the Regulations"), at a premium over the daily average of the closing prices of equity shares of the Company quoted on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited during the two weeks preceding the date of the Board/Committee meeting subject to the maximum price of Rs. 1500 per share.
The buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions contained in the Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The Buyback Size does not include any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback like filing fees, advisory fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses, and other incidental and related expenses.
The Buyback is subject to approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations.
The pre-buyback shareholding pattern as on August 17, 2018 is enclosed at Annexure A. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.larsentoubro.com .This is for your information and record.
Annexure A
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Categories of Shareholders as on August 17, 2018
0/ 0
Category
No. of Shares
Financial Institutions / SUUTI
32,15,48,460
22.94
Foreign Institutional Investors
26,08,10,030
18.60
Foreign Nationals/NRI/OCBs etc.
1,36,60,342
0.97
Shares underlying GDRs
2,65,39,111
1.89
Mutual Funds
20,60,15,229
14.69
Bodies Corporate
9,37,92,618
6.69
Directors & Relatives
15,43,530
0.11
L&T Employees Welfare Foundation
17,21,28,421
12.28
General Public
30,59,49,295
21.83
TOTAL
1,40,19,87,036
100.00
Disclaimer
Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:41:11 UTC
