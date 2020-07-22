Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Sub : Allotment of Shares
We wish to inform you that the Company has allotted 42,612 (Forty Two Thousand Six Hundred Twelve) shares today to those grantees who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Ownership / Option Schemes.
The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respects.
