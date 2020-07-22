Log in
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

07/22/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
Sub : Allotment of Shares

We wish to inform you that the Company has allotted 42,612 (Forty Two Thousand Six Hundred Twelve) shares today to those grantees who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Ownership / Option Schemes.

The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respects.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 17:35:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 390 B 18 638 M 18 638 M
Net income 2021 74 102 M 993 M 993 M
Net Debt 2021 1 216 B 16 304 M 16 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 1 293 B 17 350 M 17 335 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
