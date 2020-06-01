Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Considering Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:31am EDT
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday,5th June 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2020, to recommend dividend, if any, and to approve notice of Annual General Meeting which includes resolution for renewing approvals for raising funds.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
05/29LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/28LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Heavy Engineering Achieves Delivery of Critical
AQ
05/18LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH : CAST Collaborates with LTI to Develop Innovative Appl..
AQ
03/31LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Supports India's Fight Against COVID-19 Commits to donate ..
AQ
03/24LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/13LARSEN & TOUBRO : Closure of Trading Window
PU
03/13LARSEN & TOUBRO : Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boar..
PU
03/13LARSEN & TOUBRO : Board to consider First Interim Dividend
PU
02/12THALES : Hyderabad metro corridor ii, connecting hyderabad and secunderabad, com..
AQ
02/03Larsen & Toubro, MBDA JV Sets Up Missile Facility in Tamil Nadu, India
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 500 B 19 902 M 19 902 M
Net income 2020 96 100 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net Debt 2020 1 252 B 16 615 M 16 615 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 1 309 B 17 310 M 17 370 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 249,00 INR
Last Close Price 932,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 93,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.23%17 310
VINCI-16.12%51 179
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-11.03%29 401
FERROVIAL-9.45%19 806
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-11.62%17 276
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-14.69%15 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group