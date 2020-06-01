Larsen & Toubro : Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Considering Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2020

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday,5th June 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2020, to recommend dividend, if any, and to approve notice of Annual General Meeting which includes resolution for renewing approvals for raising funds.

