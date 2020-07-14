Log in
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2020.

07/14/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2020.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:35:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 499 B 19 893 M 19 893 M
Net income 2020 96 305 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
Net Debt 2020 1 235 B 16 380 M 16 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 1 282 B 17 003 M 17 006 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 158,39 INR
Last Close Price 913,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.71%17 348
VINCI SA-17.17%52 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.98%32 030
FERROVIAL-12.79%19 501
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.52%19 470
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-6.21%17 466
