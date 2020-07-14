Larsen & Toubro : Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2020.

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2020.

