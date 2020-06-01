Larsen & Toubro : Board to consider FY20 results & Dividend on June 05, 2020

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 05, 2020, interalia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2020, to recommend dividend, if any, and to approve notice of Annual General Meeting which includes resolution for renewing approvals for raising funds.

Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:30:08 UTC