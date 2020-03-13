Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Board to consider First Interim Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") on March 18, 2020, proposes to consider and approve First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Securities Dealing Code (Code) of the Company, the Trading Window is closed for dealing in securities of the Company for select insiders upto March 20, 2020.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Closure of Trading Window
PU
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boar..
PU
10:40aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Board to consider First Interim Dividend
PU
02/12THALES : Hyderabad metro corridor ii, connecting hyderabad and secunderabad, com..
AQ
02/03Larsen & Toubro, MBDA JV Sets Up Missile Facility in Tamil Nadu, India
DJ
01/22LARSEN & TOUBRO : 3Q Net Profit Rises 15% on Large Order Wins
DJ
01/22LARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Mee..
PU
2019LARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt..
PU
2019Asian equities see biggest foreign inflow in six months in October
RE
2019RELIANCE INS : India's indices gain for 6th straight day
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 546 B
EBIT 2020 161 B
Net income 2020 102 B
Debt 2020 1 257 B
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 1 478 B
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 632,44  INR
Last Close Price 1 052,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.62%19 068
VINCI-35.64%39 084
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%32 070
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED4.83%19 701
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.38%18 715
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%18 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group