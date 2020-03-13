Larsen & Toubro : Board to consider First Interim Dividend

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") on March 18, 2020, proposes to consider and approve First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2019-20.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Securities Dealing Code (Code) of the Company, the Trading Window is closed for dealing in securities of the Company for select insiders upto March 20, 2020.

