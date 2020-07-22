Larsen & Toubro : Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the statement containing the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2020, which has been approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, held today. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.45 p.m.





We also enclose a copy of the 'Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2020' issued by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai.





