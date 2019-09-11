Log in
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD

(500510)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : and Unit Win 'Significant' Contracts

09/11/2019 | 12:41am EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (500510.BY) and one of its units both secured contracts that the Indian conglomerate called "significant," without disclosing their value.

The unit won a contract to build a hotel in Muscat, the capital of Oman. It will oversee construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and a residence on the hotel premises, L&T said Wednesday.

Separately, L&T said it secured an add-on order to build a residential tower for a leading developer in the south Indian city of Hyderabad.

According to its classification of a significant contract, the value should be worth between 10 billion rupees to 25 billion rupees ($139.1 million-$347.8 million).

Write to P.R.Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 586 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 98 810 M
Debt 2020 1 172 B
Yield 2020 1,65%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 1 905 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 1 678,00  INR
Last Close Price 1 357,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.92%26 578
VINCI35.63%60 850
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.23%34 013
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.43%21 251
FERROVIAL43.15%21 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.01%19 309
