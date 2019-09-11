Larsen & Toubro : and Unit Win 'Significant' Contracts

By P.R.Venkat



Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (500510.BY) and one of its units both secured contracts that the Indian conglomerate called "significant," without disclosing their value.

The unit won a contract to build a hotel in Muscat, the capital of Oman. It will oversee construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and a residence on the hotel premises, L&T said Wednesday.

Separately, L&T said it secured an add-on order to build a residential tower for a leading developer in the south Indian city of Hyderabad.

According to its classification of a significant contract, the value should be worth between 10 billion rupees to 25 billion rupees ($139.1 million-$347.8 million).

