United Rail, Inc. to Attend 2019 American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association Connections Convention and Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK: URAL), a short line railroad consolidator and owner of the SmartRail brand for electronic Precision Railroading and brand licensor, today announced that it will attend the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) Connections Convention and Expo, Saturday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 9 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The Company will be meeting with industry organizations and analysts, institutional investors and acquisition prospects.

To schedule a meeting, contact Michael Mason, EVP (michael@unitedrailinc.com) at (917) 841-8371.

Founded in 1913, ASLRRA proudly represents the entrepreneurial owners and operators of short line and regional railroads throughout North America. The ASLRRA holds an annual convention each spring that encompasses an annual meeting and breakout tracks with an exhibition. The meeting topics are determined by the current trends, changes, or developments within the rail industry that includes timely presentations by industry leaders, safety experts and government officials. Attendees include railroad officials, rail supply representatives and government officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. As the only exhibition that is dedicated to short line and regional railroads, the meeting attracts over 1,500 attendees.

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations.

Contact:

Michael Mason, EVP

United Rail, Inc.

michael@unitedrailinc.com

(917) 841-8371





