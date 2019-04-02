Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Las Vegas Railway Express Inc    

LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Rail, Inc. to Attend 2019 American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association Connections Convention and Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:44am EDT

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK: URAL), a short line railroad consolidator and owner of the SmartRail brand for electronic Precision Railroading and brand licensor, today announced that it will attend the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) Connections Convention and Expo, Saturday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 9 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The Company will be meeting with industry organizations and analysts, institutional investors and acquisition prospects.

To schedule a meeting, contact Michael Mason, EVP (michael@unitedrailinc.com) at (917) 841-8371.

Founded in 1913, ASLRRA proudly represents the entrepreneurial owners and operators of short line and regional railroads throughout North America. The ASLRRA holds an annual convention each spring that encompasses an annual meeting and breakout tracks with an exhibition. The meeting topics are determined by the current trends, changes, or developments within the rail industry that includes timely presentations by industry leaders, safety experts and government officials. Attendees include railroad officials, rail supply representatives and government officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. As the only exhibition that is dedicated to short line and regional railroads, the meeting attracts over 1,500 attendees. 

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations. 

Contact:

Michael Mason, EVP

United Rail, Inc.

michael@unitedrailinc.com

(917) 841-8371


Media Contact:

Success City Online

Ms. Maria Bailey

Maria@successcityonline.com

(702) 271-0591

United Rail Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS
10:44aUnited Rail, Inc. to Attend 2019 American Short Line and Regional Railroad As..
GL
03/20United Rail Inc. Acquires X Wine Railroad Excursion From Las Vegas Xpress Inc..
GL
2018LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
2018United Rail Inc. Acquires U S Rail Holdings for $4.5 Million
GL
2018Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc., dba United Rail Inc., Files Reg A with SEC f..
GL
2018UPDATE : Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Acquires a Minority Interest in United ..
GL
2018LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS : Inc. Appoints Lou Schillinger as President
AQ
2018LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS : Inc. Appoints Lou Schillinger as President
AQ
2018LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS : Inc. Acquires a Minority Interest in United Shortlin..
AQ
2017X RAIL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (OTC PINK : XREE) Announces shareholders exchange wit..
MW
More news
Chart LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS INC
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Railway Express Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Barron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis M. Schillinger President
Wayne K. Bailey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS INC200.00%0
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY14.84%47 762
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED18.69%38 020
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.40%36 774
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY8.41%14 475
TOKYU CORP10.95%10 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About