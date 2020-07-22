Las Vegas Sands : 2Q20 Earnings Slides 0 07/22/2020 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q20 Earnings Call Presentation July 22, 2020 Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures or travel restrictions, and other third parties on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel, as well as in our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, transportation infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information. Within this presentation, the company may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold- normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," as well as present these or other items on a constant currency basis. The specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Las Vegas Sands' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the company's Form 8-K dated July 22, 2020, which is available on the company's website at www.sands.com. Reconciliations also are available in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information section of this presentation. 2 Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities Safety and security of team members and guests

Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas

Continuation of previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore

Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities 3 Current Operating Status: Early Stages of Recovery Macao:

Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao are open, as was the case throughout 2Q20 The low levels of revenue generated in 2Q20 reflect meaningfully reduced visitation to the market Since July 15 th, 2020, certain travelers returning to Guangdong Province from Macao are no longer subject to quarantine Expansion of the travel bubble to more geographies and re-establishment of IVS and group visa programs will be important for the recovery

Singapore:

On July 1 st, 2020, the Casino at MBS re-opened to Sands Rewards Club members, Paiza Club members and Annual Levy Holders Re-opening of guest suites at MBS, reduction in international travel restrictions and increasing airlift into Singapore will be important for the recovery

Las Vegas:

Our Las Vegas operations re-opened on June 4 th, 2020 The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery

4 Cash and Available Liquidity - LVS Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario ($ in US millions) Cash and Available Liquidity at June 30, 2020 SCL MBS Las Vegas Corp./Other Total Cash $1,608 $187 $150 $1,087 $3,032 Revolver Availability 1 2,018 425 1,499 3,942 Cash and Available Liquidity $3,626 $612 2 $150 $2,586 $6,974 ($ in US millions) Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario Monthly Opex, Fixed Charges and Other Costs SCL MBS Las Vegas Corp./Other Total Estimated Run-rate Op. Ex . $110 $45 $65 $220 Fixed Charges and Other Interest Expense 50 Maintenance Capex 30 Corporate Costs & Other 15 Subtotal 95 Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs (ex Development Capex) $315 SCL Monthly Development Capex 3 50 Total Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs $365 We have Sufficient Resources to Operate in a "Near Zero" Revenue Environment for More Than 18 Months While Continuing to Execute our Existing Development Projects in Both Macao and Singapore Revolver availability is subject to existing covenants and other terms under their respective facility agreements. See details on slide 19. Availability of individual revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018, MBS: $538, LVSC: $1,500. None of the revolvers were drawn as of June 30, 2020. An additional $2.6 billion delayed draw facility is in place to fund the expansion of Marina Bay Sands. Represents the approximate average monthly spend on development capex in Macao for the periods 3Q-4Q 2020 and 2021. MBS development capex has been excluded from this analysis due to separate funding sources described in Note 2. Source: Company data, LVS management estimates. 5 Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Liquidity During Recovery Period As of June 30, 2020: Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020:  Cash Balance - $3.03 billion  Cash Flow from Operations - $1.12 billion  Debt1 - $13.82 billion  Adjusted Property EBITDA - $2.56 billion  Net Debt1 - $10.78 billion  LVS Dividends Paid - $1.78 billion; SCL Dividends Paid -  Net Debt1 to TTM EBITDA - 4.2x $308 million2 ($ in US millions) Sands China U.S. LVS Corp. Total Figures as of June 30, 2020 Ltd. Singapore Operations and Other Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents3 $1,608 $187 $150 $1,087 $3,032 Debt 6,956 2,896 - 3,964 13,816 Net Debt (Cash) 5,348 2,709 (150) 2,877 10,784 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Property EBITDA 1,3214 1,061 179 - 2,561 Gross Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA 5.3x 2.7x - - 5.4x Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA 4.0x 2.6x - - 4.2x LVS' Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Liquidity and Flexibility During the Recovery Period Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $145 million and exclude finance leases. SCL debt balance is net of a positive cumulative fair value adjustment of $13 million. Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended June 30, 2020 were $1.02 billion. Includes restricted cash of $16 million. TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations. 6 Debt Maturity Profile Debt Maturity by Year ($ in US millions) $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $3,288 988 $3,416 1,616 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $0 of Total $1,860 $1,885 500 $1,900 1,000 1,800 1,750 1,800 1,900 $750 $700 $291 $60 $60 800 $0 750 700 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 0% 0% 0% 13% 14% 24% 25% 0% 14% 5% 5% MBS Credit Facility SCL Bonds LVS Bonds Long Dated and Low Cost Capital Structure in Place; No Maturities until 2023 1. Amount maturing July 1 through December 31, 2020. 7 Capital Expenditures Expectations Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance ($ US in millions) $3,000 LVS Capex Expectations $2,400 $2,180 $1,800 $981 $1,400 $1,300 $1,300 $1,125 $1,125 $1,200 $949 $150 $100 $837 $273 $200 $300 $900 $300 $800 $211 $25 $75 $194 $396 $325 $600 $240 $350 $450 $147 $0 $477 $450 $450 $400 $400 $500 $500 $500 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Development Timeline Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao The Londoner Court Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2 Marina Bay Sands Expansion2 Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Pre-Opening The Londoner Court The Parisian Macao St. Regis Hotel at SCC Investments in Current Properties and Other 1 Maintenance Post-Opening Capital Expenditures Include Investments to Expand and Enhance Our Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio. The timing of the project is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19. 8 Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore Through Future Total Expected Timeframe The Londoner Macao: 2Q20 Spend Spend • Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The ~$480M ~$870M ~$1.35B • Phased completion throughout 2020 and Londoner Macao 2021 New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao: • Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expand suite inventory ~$420M ~$30M ~$450M with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from 2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons (~1 million SF in new suite product) • The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging ~$190M ~$210M ~$400M in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product) Three gaming salons opened in tower late September 2019

Construction Complete

Targeted completion in late 2020 Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Marina Bay Sands Expansion1: $3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment, MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail ~$1.1B ~$1.1B ~$2.2B ~$1.0B ~$2.3B ~$3.3B • Targeted opening in 20231 Total Project Spend: ~$2.1B ~$3.4B ~$5.5B 1. The timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19. 9 Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 ($ in US millions, except per share information) LVS Consolidated First Quarter Financial Results 2Q19 2Q20 $ Change % Change Net Revenue $3,334 $98 ($3,236) -97.1% Net Income (Loss) 1,108 (985) (2,093) n/m Diluted EPS $1.24 ($1.07) ($2.31) n/m Dividends per Common Share $0.77 $0.00 ($0.77) -100.0% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS 555 (801) (1,356) n/m Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.72 ($1.05) ($1.77) n/m Adjusted Property EBITDA 1,266 (547) (1,813) n/m Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin 38.0% n/m n/m Hold-Normalized : Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,322 ($514) ($1,836) n/m Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin 38.8% n/m n/m Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.78 ($1.02) ($1.80) n/m Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019; "n/m" denotes "not meaningful." 10 LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance Quarter Ended June 30, 20201 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA ($ in US millions) Adjusted Property EBITDA Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,266 $1,322 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 -$200 -$400 -$547 -$514 -$600 1. On March 17, 2020, the Nevada government suspended all casino and non-essential operations, including all operations at our Las Vegas Operating Properties, from March 18, 2020, through June 3, 2020; on April 7, 2020, Marina Bay Sands suspended operations and remained closed through June 30, 2020. 11 Sands China Ltd. Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $312 Million in 2Q20 Adjusted Property EBITDA Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $312 million

Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):

(non-Rolling tables and slots): Non-Rolling table win: $10 million Slot win: $5 million

Mass table hold decreased 9.7 pts to 13.0% from 22.7%

table hold decreased 9.7 pts to 13.0% Occupancy decreased 92.2 pts to 2.5%, while ADR grew 5.6% to $187

ADR grew 5.6% Rolling volume decreased 92.2% to $1.27 billion; Rolling win % was -0.59% in 2Q20 compared to 3.42% in the prior-year quarter ($ in US millions) Actual Hold-Normalized $1,000 $800 $765 $765 $600 $400 $200 $0 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 -$200 -$312 -$285 -$400 -$600 Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win ($ in US millions) $2,000 $1,553 $1,500 $162 $1,000 $500 $1,391 $5 $0 $15 $10 2Q19 2Q20 Slot Machines Non-Rolling Tables 12 Marina Bay Sands1 Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $113 Million in 2Q20 Adjusted Property EBITDA  Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $113 million ($ in US millions)  Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots): $450 ActualHold-Normalized ─ Non-Rolling table win: $6 million ─ Slot win: $4 million  Mass table hold increased 0.2 pts to 22.2% from 22.0%  Occupancy decreased 57.0 pts to 40.2%, while ADR fell 21.9% to $328 $346 $392 $300 $150 $0 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 -$113 -$112 -$150 Rolling volume decreased 98.3% to $0.12 billion; Rolling win % was 1.91% in 2Q20 compared to 2.49% in the prior-year quarter 1. On April 7, 2020 Marina Bay Sands suspended operations and remained closed through June 30, 2020. Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win ($ in US millions) $500 $427 $400 $300 $163 $200 $4 $264 $100 $6 $0 $10 2Q19 2Q20 Slot Machines Non-Rolling Tables 13 Las Vegas Operations1 Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $122 Million in 2Q20 Adjusted Property EBITDA  Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $122 million ($ in US millions) Actual Hold-Normalized  Hotel room revenue fell 94.2% to $9 million $200 − Occupancy decreased 63.7 pts to 33.5% $150 $146 $100 $136 − ADR decreased 35.5% to $162 $50 − RevPAR decreased 77.9% to $54 $0 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20  Slot win decreased 81.7% to $11 million -$50  Table games drop decreased 80.7% to $99 million, while win -$100 -$122 -$117 percentage decreased 6.0 pts to 11.8% -$150 Composition of Table Games Drop ($ in US millions) $600 $514 $500 $400 $215 $300 $200 $299 $100 $99 $49 $0 $50 2Q19 2Q20 Non-Baccarat Baccarat 1. On March 17, 2020, the Nevada government suspended all casino and non-essential operations, including all operations at our Las Vegas Operating Properties, from March 18, 2020, through June 3, 2020. 14 The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands The global leader in Integrated Resort development and operation

in Integrated Resort development and operation Industry-leading, investment grade balance sheet strength

investment grade balance sheet strength A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns

MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns Unmatched development and operating track record creates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets

Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia

A commitment to maximizing shareholder returns

The industry's most experienced leadership team: visionary, disciplined and dedicated to driving long-term shareholder value Maximizing Return to Shareholders by: Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry-leading property portfolio Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth 15 Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities

unmatched track record powerful convention-based business model world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects

large-scale development projects Development opportunity objectives:

Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital 25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)

Principal Areas of Future Development Interest: Macao Singapore South Korea 16 Appendices $11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds Outstanding Financial Covenants Las Vegas Sands US$4.0 Billion None Corp. Senior Unsecured Notes Sands China Ltd. Senior Unsecured US$7.0 Billion None Notes Marina Bay Sands Secured Credit US$2.9 Billion Waived Until January 20221 Facility Total US$13.9 Billion - 1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. 18 Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants Current Revolver Leverage Covenant Interest Covenant Availability1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. US$1,499 Million 4.0x Net Leverage2 n/a2 Unsecured Revolver Sands China Ltd. US$2,018 Million Waived Waived Unsecured Revolver Until July 20213 Until July 20213 Marina Bay Sands US$425 Million Waived Waived Secured Revolver Until January 20224 Until January 20224 Total US$3,943 Million - - Reflects availability as of June 30, 2020. Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018M, MBS: $538M, LVSC: $1,500M. None of the revolvers were drawn as of June 30, 2020. Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1.0 billion deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant. On March 27, 2020 Sands China received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 2Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China Ltd. unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x. 19 Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 ($ in US millions) LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1 $5,389M United States 10% Singapore 31% Macao 59% 1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019. 20 Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue ($ in US millions) $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 Operating Profit Operating Profit Margin $689 $696 $712 $657 1 $180 $182 $185 $533 1 $184 $52 $52 $53 $47 $145 $72 $72 $70 $63 $37 $151 $143 $142 $137 $54 $115 $242 $248 $253 $226 $182 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 $610M $618M $634M $578M $462M 89% 89% 89% 88% 87% The Venetian Macao Four Seasons Macao Sands Cotai Central3 The Parisian Macao Marina Bay Sands TTM 2Q20 Sales per Sq. Foot² MBS $1,500 Parisian Macao $561 SCC $603 Four Seasons Luxury: $4,756 Other: $1,924 Venetian $1,224 Results include $59 million and $111 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20 and 2Q20, respectively. Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation. At June 30, 2020, approximately 460,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao. 21 Retail Portfolio in Asia ($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated) 2Q20 Sales per Sq. Ft.2 GLA1 Occupancy % (Sq. Ft) at Period End TTM 2Q20 TTM 1Q20 TTM 4Q19 TTM 3Q19 TTM 2Q19 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands 593,756 95.3% $1,500 $1,917 $2,062 $2,028 $1,945 Shoppes at Venetian 812,934 85.6% $1,224 $1,460 $1,709 $1,708 $1,688 Shoppes at Four Seasons Luxury Retail 125,466 100.0% $4,756 $6,033 $7,065 $6,652 $6,247 Other Stores 116,959 88.7% $1,924 $2,481 $2,823 $2,687 $2,186 Shoppes at Cotai Central 525,497 87.6% $603 $780 $934 $966 $967 Shoppes at Parisian 295,963 86.8% $561 $687 $785 $688 $650 Denotes gross leasable area. Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. Note: During 2Q20 the malls in Macao remained open while the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands were closed April 7th to June 18th; upon re-opening in Singapore, mall visitation was limited to loyalty program members; some tenants in both regions limited their business hours. 22 Market Leading Hotel Capacity SCL is the Clear Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators MGM MGM 12,112 Rooms and 12,401 Rooms and Wynn China Suites at SCL Wynn China Suites at SCL 6% 7% Macau Macau 6% 9% SJM 8% Sands SJM Sands 10% Melco China China 49% 44% 15% Melco 14% Galaxy Galaxy 16% 16% With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~44% of Gaming Operator Hotel Rooms and ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai 1. See slide 33 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board. 23 Sands China Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio LVS' Cotai Strip Properties Leadership in Macao Investment Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao ~290 Suites The Venetian Macao 2,905 Suites C O T A I Four Seasons Macao 360 Suites S Paiza T Mansions 19 Suites R I P The Parisian Macao 2,541 Rooms & Suites New Luxury Suites Suite Conversion1 1. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel will feature approximately 600 suites. St. Regis Hotel 400 Suites The Londoner Court ~370 Suites Conrad 659 Rooms & Suites Londoner Hotel 600 Suites Sheraton 3,968 Rooms & Suites Tropical Gardens >$13 billion today, ~$15 billion by 2021

Approximately 30 million square feet of interconnected facilities on Cotai Hotel Inventory ~12,000 rooms and luxury suites

luxury suites ~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai Retail ~1.9 million square feet of gross leasable retail

Revenue of $388 million as of TTM 2Q20 Entertainment The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator

Macao leader in entertainment The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring 15,000 seats MICE The Macao leader in convention and group meetings

and group meetings ~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China Reinvestment ~290 new suites in the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao by 1H20

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao (~1 million SF in new suite product)

~370 new suites in The Londoner Court in late 2020

The Londoner Court (~1 million SF in new suite product)

The re-themed Londoner Macao will provide a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings upon completion of its planned opening in phases throughout 2020 and 2021 24 Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets MBS Existing MBS Expansion Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city

Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area

MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2018

Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2019)

Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's

Singapore-based SME's Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark

Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia

Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore

'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination

Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change. 25 Marina Bay Sands Expansion Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands Iconic New Luxury Hotel Tower:

Tower: Approximately 1,000 all-suite rooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions

State-of-the-art arena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000

designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000 Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)

capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls) Luxury retail Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change. 27 Marina Bay Sands Expansion A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board Will Allow an Expansion of Marina Bay Sands 28 Marina Bay Sands Expansion Artistic Impression Design and Development Work are Progressing, with a Focus on Increasing the Leisure and Business Tourism Appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change. 29 Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination Industry-Leading Integrated Resort Portfolio

Integrated Resort Portfolio Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms Addition of ~2 Million sq. feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory in 2020

The Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao Will Be Introduced Throughout 2020 and 2021

Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet

World-Class Entertainment and Events

Entertainment and Events World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet Our Diversified Convention-Based Integrated Resort Offerings Coupled with Industry Leading Branding and Service Levels Appeal to the Broadest Set of Customers and Provide a Competitive Advantage in the Macao Market 31 Macao Visitation Opportunity Business & Leisure Tourism Expenditure Drivers Future Growth Drivers More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure

Greater number of hotel rooms and non-gaming offerings in Macao

non-gaming offerings in Macao Additional tourism attractions in Macao and Hengqin Island

Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and a desire for tourism and travel experiences As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will Come From Farther Away

Stay Longer

Spend More On

Lodging Retail Dining Entertainment Gaming

32 Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 Cotai Total Market New Capacity % of Gaming % of Gaming % of Total Gaming Operator Rooms Operators Rooms Operators Market Sands China 12,112 49% 12,401 44% 33% Galaxy Entertainment 3,920 16% 4,420 16% 12% Melco 3,772 15% 3,987 14% 11% 12,401 SJM Holdings2 2,000 8% 2,839 10% 7% Wynn Macau Ltd. 1,706 6% 2,714 9% 7% The Parisian MGM China 1,400 6% 1,982 7% 5% Macao Sands Macao, 289 Subtotal Gaming Operators 24,910 100% 28,343 100% 75% 2,541 Grand Suites at Four Other 4/5 Star1 - - 9,242 0% 25% Seasons Macao, ~290 Total 24,910 100% 37,585 100% 100% The Four Seasons Macao, 379 The Londoner Venetian Macao Starworld, 500 2,905 Court, ~370 City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772 MGM Cotai, 1,400 (Phased Opening St. Regis Macao, 400 Broadway Macau, 320 (Phased Opening Began June 15, 2018) Began February 13, 2018) 4,420 3,987 Altira Macau, 215 Sofitel Macau, 408 Sands Cotai 2,839 2,714 1,982 Central 3 Macau Studio City SJM Cotai Wynn Palace 5,227 Galaxy Macau4 1,600 3,600 2,000 1,706 MGM Cotai City of Dreams 1,400 Wynn Macau, 1,008 1,400 Grand Lisboa, 431 MGM Grand, 582 Sands China Galaxy Entertainment Melco SJM Holdings2 Wynn Macau Ltd. MGM China With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,242 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2019. Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel, will feature approximately 600 suites. Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board. 33 Supplemental Data Historical Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA1 ($ in US millions) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Macao Operations2 Reported $750 $754 $786 $858 $765 $755 $811 $67 ($312) Hold-Normalized $740 $754 $820 $845 $765 $758 $788 $84 ($285) Marina Bay Sands Reported $368 $419 $362 $423 $346 $435 $457 $282 ($113) Hold-Normalized $389 $419 $390 $433 $392 $396 $417 $270 ($112) Las Vegas Operations Reported $77 $76 $100 $138 $136 $93 $120 $88 ($122) Hold-Normalized $106 $97 $125 $131 $146 $106 $120 $88 ($117) Sands Bethlehem3 Reported $30 $33 $24 $33 $19 - - - - Hold-Normalized $30 $33 $24 $33 $19 - - - - LVS Consolidated Reported $1,225 $1,282 $1,272 $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) Hold-Normalized $1,265 $1,303 $1,359 $1,442 $1,322 $1,260 $1,325 $442 ($514) This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology: for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.

3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter. for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.

18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%. for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.

for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 35 Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1 ($ US in millions) We Estimate Macao Market-Wide Mass Win Decreased Approximately 96% in 2Q20 1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 1Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police. . 36 Sands China Mass Market Table Update SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 35% - 45% ($ in US millions) $1,000 Avg. Win per Table per Day: $48 $900 $800 $789 $700 $756 $762 $600 $500 $400 $300 $278 $200 $100 $4 $0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. 962 956 953 687 912 Tables SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 25% - 40% ($ in US millions) $1,000 Avg. Win per Table per Day: $127 $900 $800 $700 $674 $675 $600 $635 $500 $400 $300 $270 $200 $100 $6 $0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. 448 450 466 376 521 Tables 1. Denotes expected range under normal operating conditions. Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area. 37 Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter ($ in US millions) Avg. Win per Table per Day: $77 $1,800 $1,600 $1,400 $1,391 $1,436 $1,464 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $548 $400 $200 $10 $0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. 1,410 1,406 1,419 1,063 1,433 Tables SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter ($ in US millions) Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $23 $200 $180 $160 $162 $160 $161 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $61 $40 $20 $5 $0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. 5,840 6,039 5,932 4,196 2,372 Units Excludes rolling play. Includes slots and electronic table games. 38 Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue ($ in US millions) Mass Win (Tables and Slots)1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2016 $3,609 $3,508 $3,816 $3,989 $14,922 2017 $4,146 $4,017 $4,169 $4,706 $17,038 Growth ('17 v '16) 14.9% 14.5% 9.3% 18.0% 14.2% 2018 $4,955 $4,841 $4,864 $5,251 $19,911 Growth ('18 v '17) 19.5% 20.5% 16.7% 11.6% 16.9% 2019 $5,440 $5,356 $5,523 $5,608 $21,927 Growth ('19 v '18) 9.8% 10.6% 13.5% 6.8% 10.1% 2020 $2,180 $214 2 Growth ('20 v '19) -59.9% -96.0%2 Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 1Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ. 39 Macao Market: VIP Gaming Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue ($ in US millions) VIP Win1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2016 $3,294 $2,856 $3,017 $3,516 $12,683 2017 $3,661 $3,734 $4,099 $4,292 $15,786 Growth ('17 v '16) 11.1% 30.7% 35.9% 22.1% 24.5% 2018 $4,429 $4,208 $4,288 $4,412 $17,337 Growth ('18 v '17) 21.0% 12.7% 4.6% 2.8% 9.8% 2019 $3,892 $3,640 $3,173 $3,301 $14,006 Growth ('19 v '18) -12.1% -13.5% -26.0% -25.2% -19.2% 2020 $1,494 $182 2 Growth ('20 v '19) -61.6% -95.0%2 Market-wide VIP GGR for all periods through 1Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide VIP GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ. 40 Sands China VIP Table Update SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter SCL Rolling Win by Quarter ($ in US billions) ($ in US millions, except per table amounts) $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 Avg. Tables $16.36 $1.27 2Q192Q20 260213 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 -$200 Rolling Win % Avg. Win per Table per Avg. Win per Table per Day: $23,669 Day: -$413 $560 -$8 2Q192Q20 3.42%-0.59% Sands China Rolling Volume Declined ~92% in 2Q20 41 Sands ECO360 Sands ECO360 Industry Leading Global Sustainability Program The Sands ECO360 Global Sustainability program reflects our vision to lead our industry in sustainable development and integrated resort operations 43 Global Goals: Our 2016-2020 Targets We have aligned our global sustainability targets for 2016-2020 with three key, measurable, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our emissions reduction goals are approved by science-based targets: UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Emissions Water Waste  Double the global rate of improvement  Substantially increase water-use  Substantially reduce waste in energy efficiency efficiency across all sectors generation through prevention,  Increase substantially the share of reduction, recycling, and reuse renewable energy in the global energy  Halve per capita global food waste mix SandsECO360 AlignmentwithSDGs LVS Goals (2016-2020) Select 2019 LVS Accomplishments Energy Transportation 6% reduction in emissions from resort operations, in addition to offsetting newly opened resorts (Achieved)

6% reduction in ferry emissions (Achieved)

Implemented 53 eco-efficiency projects throughout our resorts

eco-efficiency projects throughout our resorts Started sourcing renewable energy certificates (REC) for Marina Bay Sands and The Venetian Resort (VR)

Achieved 98% of LED lighting at Sands China Ltd. properties Water Waste Food Procurement  3% reduction in consumption on a  5% increase in waste diversion per square foot basis (Achieved) rate (In Progress)  Implemented 17 water-efficiency  Started food donation program at projects throughout our resorts Sands China Ltd.  Implemented water engagement  Engaged team members and program with kitchens and food & community members on single-use beverage outlets at all properties plastic reduction and challenges  Increased water input from well and  Increased sourcing of sustainable nano-filtration system at VR seafood at all properties 44 2019 Sands ECO360 Key Accomplishments: 1 Employee engagement: During 2019, our Team Members continued to embed sustainability into our culture, contributing to more than 240,000 Sands ECO360 Actions to protect the environment, which allowed us to reach our 1 million Sands ECO360 action by 2020 goal one year in advance. Our global ECOengage campaign on single-use plastic demonstrated to be an effective way to discuss and act on pressing, current environmental challenges. 2 LEED Certifications: The Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands obtained the LEED Platinum certification for "Existing Buildings: Maintenance & Operations". It is believed to be the first MICE venue in Asia Pacific to achieve this certification. The Parisian Macao is the first Integrated Resort in Macao to achieve the LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction certification. 3 CDP and DJSI: We are the only company from the Casino & Gaming industry named on the DJSI North America, and are still part of the CDP Climate A List and CDP Water A List. 4 Single-usePlastic: In 2019, we formalized our strategy to address single-use plastic and implemented multiple initiatives to eliminate, reuse, replace and recycle single-use plastic in our operations. Items like plastic straws, food containers, retail bags, laundry packaging and water bottles have been, or are in process of being, addressed. 5 Renewable Electricity: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas partnered with NV Energy to procure sufficient renewable energy certificates to cover 100% of its electricity use. 45 Sustainability Awards and Certifications Recognition on a Local and Global Level Las Vegas Sands Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) FTSE4Good (2019) CDP Climate A List (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) CDP Water A List (2018, 2019) United States Better Buildings Challenge The Venetian Resort Las Vegas APEX/ASTM Level Two Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas LEED Silver for New Construction The Palazzo LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Macao LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction The Parisian Macao Macao Green Hotel Awards Platinum - The Venetian Macao Gold - Sands Cotai Central, Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao Silver - Sands Macao World's Leading Green Hotel - World Travel Awards Conrad Macao ISO 20121 The Venetian Macao IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award The Venetian Macao Singapore LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum Marina Bay Sands APEX/ASTM Level One Marina Bay Sands ISO 20121 Marina Bay Sands IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award Marina Bay Sands VERIFIED Recognized by independent third parties as a global leader in sustainability 46 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA ($ in US millions) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 TTM 2Q20 Net income (loss) $744 $1,108 $669 $783 $3,304 ($51) ($985) $416 Add (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 85 236 82 65 468 25 (54) 118 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt - - 24 - 24 - - 24 Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1) - (556) - - (556) - - - Other (income) expense 21 (20) 7 (31) (23) (37) 3 (58) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 141 143 137 134 555 131 118 520 Interest income (20) (17) (20) (17) (74) (13) (4) (54) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 7 - 11 72 90 5 5 93 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 9 14 14 14 51 14 13 55 Depreciation and amortization 301 289 284 291 1,165 290 285 1,150 Development expense 5 4 4 11 24 6 9 30 Pre-opening expense 4 10 9 11 34 5 4 29 Stock-based compensation 3 4 3 4 14 3 6 16 Corporate expense 152 51 59 51 313 59 53 222 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $5,389 $437 ($547) $2,561 1. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 48 Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share ($ in US millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS ($820) $954 ($821) $1,536 Nonrecurring legal settlement - - - 96 Pre-opening expense 4 10 9 14 Development expense 9 4 15 9 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 5 - 10 7 Other (income) expense 3 (20) (34) 1 Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1) - (556) - (556) Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2) (2) 159 (4) 157 Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments - 4 3 (1) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS (801) 555 (822) 1,263 Hold-normalized casino revenue 55 69 Hold-normalized casino expense (22) (13) Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2) (1) (10) Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (8) - Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS (777) 601 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per diluted share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to LVS (1.07) $1.24 (1.07) $1.98 Nonrecurring legal settlement - - - 0.12 Pre-opening expense - 0.01 0.01 0.02 Development expense 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 Other (income) expense - (0.03) (0.04) - Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1) - (0.72) - (0.72) Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2) - 0.20 (0.01) 0.21 Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments - 0.01 - - Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share ($1.05) $0.72 ($1.08) $1.63 Hold-normalized casino revenue 0.07 0.09 Hold-normalized casino expense (0.03) (0.02) Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2) - (0.01) Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (0.01) - Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share ($1.02) $0.78 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 764 772 764 774 The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. 49 Non-GAAP Trailing Twelve Month Supplemental Schedule ($ in US millions) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 TTM 2Q20 Cash Flows From Operations $76 $900 $1,242 ($370) ($652) $1,120 Adjust for: Provision for doubtful accounts (7) (4) (15) (18) (17) (54) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 24 (11) 30 39 (5) 53 Other non-cash items 407 (54) (18) (11) 17 (66) Leasehold interest in land 969 - - - - - Changes in working capital (58) 147 (79) 618 (25) 661 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4 3 4 3 6 16 Add: Corporate expense 51 59 51 59 53 222 Add: Pre-opening and development expense 14 13 22 11 13 59 Add: Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem (556) - - - - - Add: Other expense 106 148 86 81 117 432 Add: Income tax expense 236 82 65 25 (54) 118 LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) $2,561 Adjusted Property EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao 336 342 368 49 (97) Sands Cotai Central 165 169 180 - (79) The Parisian Macao 139 120 122 (3) (81) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 83 75 102 28 (18) Sands Macao 43 52 40 (1) (31) Ferries and Other (1) (3) (1) (6) (6) Macao Operations 765 755 811 67 (312) 1,321 Marina Bay Sands 346 435 457 282 (113) 1,061 U.S.: Las Vegas Operating Properties 136 93 120 88 (122) Sands Bethlehem 19 - - - - U.S. Operating Properties 155 93 120 88 (122) 179 LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) $2,561 Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 50 Historical Hold-Normalized Adj. Property EBITDA1 ($ in US millions) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Macao Operations2 Reported $750 $754 $786 $858 $765 $755 $811 $67 ($312) Hold-Normalized Adjustment (10) - 34 (13) - 3 (23) 17 27 Hold-Normalized $740 $754 $820 $845 $765 $758 $788 $84 ($285) Marina Bay Sands Reported $368 $419 $362 $423 $346 $435 $457 $282 ($113) Hold-Normalized Adjustment 21 - 28 10 46 (39) (40) (12) 1 Hold-Normalized $389 $419 $390 $433 $392 $396 $417 $270 ($112) Las Vegas Operations Reported $77 $76 $100 $138 $136 $93 $120 $88 ($122) Hold-Normalized Adjustment 29 21 25 (7) 10 13 - - 5 Hold-Normalized $106 $97 $125 $131 $146 $106 $120 $88 ($117) Sands Bethlehem3 Reported $30 $33 $24 $33 $19 - - - - Hold-Normalized $30 $33 $24 $33 $19 - - - - LVS Consolidated Reported $1,225 $1,282 $1,272 $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) Hold-Normalized Adjustment 40 21 87 (10) 56 (23) (63) 5 33 Hold-Normalized $1,265 $1,303 $1,359 $1,442 $1,322 $1,260 $1,325 $442 ($514) This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology: for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.

3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter. for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.

18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%. for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.

for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 51 Supplemental Information 2Q20 and 2Q19 ($ in US millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao ($144) $43 $2 - - - $2 - ($97) Sands Cotai Central (136) 54 2 - 1 - - - (79) The Parisian Macao (126) 42 1 1 - - 1 - (81) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao (38) 16 - 3 1 - - - (18) Sands Macao (38) 7 - - - - - - (31) Ferry Operations and Other (8) 2 - - - - - - (6) Macao Operations (490) 164 5 4 2 - 3 - (312) Marina Bay Sands (197) 72 8 - 2 - 2 - (113) United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties (165) 41 - 1 - - 1 - (122) Sands Bethlehem - - - - - - - - - United States Property Operations (165) 41 - 1 - - 1 - (122) Other Development (9) - - - 9 - - - - Corporate (61) 8 - - - - - 53 - ($922) $285 $13 $5 $13 - $6 $53 ($547) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $295 $39 $1 - - - $1 - $336 Sands Cotai Central 85 73 2 - 5 - - - 165 The Parisian Macao 98 39 1 - - - 1 - 139 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 72 9 - - 2 - - - 83 Sands Macao 36 6 - - - - 1 - 43 Ferry Operations and Other (31) 3 - - - 27 - - (1) Macao Operations 555 169 4 - 7 27 3 - 765 Marina Bay Sands 236 74 10 - 4 21 1 - 346 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties 148 35 - - - (47) - - 136 Sands Bethlehem 15 4 - - - - - - 19 United States Property Operations 163 39 - - - (47) - - 155 Other Development (3) - - - 3 - - - - Corporate (57) 7 - - - (1) - 51 - $894 $289 $14 - $14 - $4 $51 $1,266 Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. 52 Supplemental Information YTD 2Q20 and YTD 2Q19 ($ in US millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao ($142) $85 $3 $1 $1 - $4 - ($48) Sands Cotai Central (203) 115 4 1 3 - 1 - (79) The Parisian Macao (170) 83 1 1 - - 1 - (84) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao (25) 29 1 4 1 - - - 10 Sands Macao (46) 14 - - - - - - (32) Ferry Operations and Other (27) 4 - - - 11 - - (12) Macao Operations (613) 330 9 7 5 11 6 - (245) Marina Bay Sands (30) 152 18 - 4 23 2 - 169 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties (82) 78 - 3 - (34) 1 - (34) Sands Bethlehem - - - - - - - - - United States Property Operations (82) 78 - 3 0 (34) 1 - (34) Other Development (15) - - - 15 - - - - Corporate (127) 15 - - - - - 112 - ($867) $575 $27 $10 $24 $0 $9 $112 ($110) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $614 $77 $3 - - - $3 - $697 Sands Cotai Central 202 162 4 - 8 - 1 - 377 The Parisian Macao 222 78 1 - - - 1 - 302 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 144 18 1 3 2 - - - 168 Sands Macao 69 13 - - - - 1 - 83 Ferry Operations and Other (67) 7 - - - 56 - - (4) Macao Operations 1,184 355 9 3 10 56 6 - 1,623 Marina Bay Sands 559 142 14 - 7 46 1 - 769 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties 301 70 - 4 - (101) - - 274 Sands Bethlehem 42 10 - - - - - - 52 United States Property Operations 343 80 - 4 - (101) - - 326 Other Development (6) - - - 6 - - - - Corporate (215) 13 - - - (1) - 203 - $1,865 $590 $23 $7 $23 $0 $7 $203 $2,718 Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. 53 Attachments Original document

