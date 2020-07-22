Las Vegas Sands : 2Q20 Earnings Slides

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures or travel restrictions, and other third parties on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel, as well as in our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, transportation infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.
Within this presentation, the company may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold- normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," as well as present these or other items on a constant currency basis. The specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Las Vegas Sands' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the company's Form 8-K dated July 22, 2020, which is available on the company's website at www.sands.com. Reconciliations also are available in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information section of this presentation.
Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities
Safety and security of team members and guests
Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas
Continuation of previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities
Current Operating Status: Early Stages of Recovery
Macao:
Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao are open, as was the case throughout 2Q20
The low levels of revenue generated in 2Q20 reflect meaningfully reduced visitation to the market
Since July 15th, 2020, certain travelers returning to Guangdong Province from Macao are no longer subject to quarantine
Expansion of the travel bubble to more geographies and re-establishment of IVS and group visa programs will be important for the recovery
Singapore:
On July 1st, 2020, the Casino at MBS re-opened to Sands Rewards Club members, Paiza Club members and Annual Levy Holders
Re-openingof guest suites at MBS, reduction in international travel restrictions and increasing airlift into Singapore will be important for the recovery
Las Vegas:
Our Las Vegas operations re-opened on June 4th, 2020
The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery
Cash and Available Liquidity - LVS
Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario
($ in US millions)
Cash and Available Liquidity at June 30, 2020
SCL
MBS
Las Vegas
Corp./Other
Total
Cash
$1,608
$187
$150
$1,087
$3,032
Revolver Availability 1
2,018
425
1,499
3,942
Cash and Available Liquidity
$3,626
$612 2
$150
$2,586
$6,974
($ in US millions)
Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario
Monthly Opex, Fixed Charges and Other Costs
SCL
MBS
Las Vegas
Corp./Other
Total
Estimated Run-rate Op. Ex .
$110
$45
$65
$220
Fixed Charges and Other
Interest Expense
50
Maintenance Capex
30
Corporate Costs & Other
15
Subtotal
95
Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs (ex Development Capex)
$315
SCL Monthly Development Capex 3
50
Total Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs
$365
We have Sufficient Resources to Operate in a "Near Zero" Revenue Environment for More Than 18 Months While Continuing to Execute our Existing Development Projects in Both Macao and Singapore
Revolver availability is subject to existing covenants and other terms under their respective facility agreements. See details on slide 19. Availability of individual revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018, MBS: $538, LVSC: $1,500. None of the revolvers were drawn as of June 30, 2020.
An additional $2.6 billion delayed draw facility is in place to fund the expansion of Marina Bay Sands.
Represents the approximate average monthly spend on development capex in Macao for the periods 3Q-4Q 2020 and 2021. MBS development capex has been excluded from this analysis due to separate funding sources described in Note 2.
Source: Company data, LVS management estimates.
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Liquidity During Recovery Period
LVS' Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Liquidity and Flexibility During the Recovery Period
Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $145 million and exclude finance leases. SCL debt balance is net of a positive cumulative fair value adjustment of $13 million.
Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended June 30, 2020 were $1.02 billion.
Includes restricted cash of $16 million.
TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations.
Debt Maturity Profile
Debt Maturity by Year
($ in US millions)
$3,500
$3,000
$2,500
$3,288
988
$3,416
1,616
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
of Total
$1,860
$1,885
500
$1,900
1,000
1,800
1,750
1,800
1,900
$750
$700
$291
$60
$60
800
$0
750
700
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
0%
0%
0%
13%
14%
24%
25%
0%
14%
5%
5%
MBS Credit Facility SCL Bonds LVS Bonds
Long Dated and Low Cost Capital Structure in Place; No Maturities until 2023
1. Amount maturing July 1 through December 31, 2020.
Capital Expenditures Expectations
Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance
($ US in millions)
$3,000
LVS Capex Expectations
$2,400
$2,180
$1,800
$981
$1,400
$1,300
$1,300
$1,125
$1,125
$1,200
$949
$150
$100
$837
$273
$200
$300
$900
$300
$800
$211
$25
$75
$194
$396
$325
$600
$240
$350
$450
$147
$0
$477
$450
$450
$400
$400
$500
$500
$500
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
Development Timeline
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
The Londoner Court
Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2
Marina Bay Sands Expansion2
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Pre-Opening
The Londoner Court
The Parisian Macao
St. Regis Hotel at SCC
Investments in Current Properties and Other 1
Maintenance
Post-Opening
Capital Expenditures Include Investments to Expand and Enhance Our Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio.
The timing of the project is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.
Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
Through
Future
Total
Expected Timeframe
The Londoner Macao:
2Q20
Spend
Spend
• Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The
~$480M
~$870M
~$1.35B
• Phased completion throughout 2020 and
Londoner Macao
2021
New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao:
•
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expand suite inventory
~$420M
~$30M
~$450M
with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from
2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons
(~1 million SF in new suite product)
•
The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging
~$190M
~$210M
~$400M
in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product)
Three gaming salons opened in tower late September 2019
Construction Complete
Targeted completion in late 2020
Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Marina Bay Sands Expansion1:
$3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment, MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail
~$1.1B ~$1.1B ~$2.2B
~$1.0B
~$2.3B
~$3.3B
• Targeted opening in 20231
Total Project Spend:
~$2.1B
~$3.4B
~$5.5B
1. The timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
($ in US millions, except per share information)
LVS Consolidated First Quarter Financial Results
2Q19
2Q20
$ Change
% Change
Net Revenue
$3,334
$98
($3,236)
-97.1%
Net Income (Loss)
1,108
(985)
(2,093)
n/m
Diluted EPS
$1.24
($1.07)
($2.31)
n/m
Dividends per Common Share
$0.77
$0.00
($0.77)
-100.0%
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS
555
(801)
(1,356)
n/m
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.72
($1.05)
($1.77)
n/m
Adjusted Property EBITDA
1,266
(547)
(1,813)
n/m
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
38.0%
n/m
n/m
Hold-Normalized :
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,322
($514)
($1,836)
n/m
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
38.8%
n/m
n/m
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.78
($1.02)
($1.80)
n/m
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019; "n/m" denotes "not meaningful."
LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended June 30, 20201 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA
$1,600
$1,400
$1,200
$1,266
$1,322
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
-$200
-$400
-$547
-$514
-$600
1. On March 17, 2020, the Nevada government suspended all casino and non-essential operations, including all operations at our Las Vegas Operating Properties, from March 18, 2020, through June 3, 2020; on April 7, 2020, Marina Bay Sands suspended operations and remained closed through June 30, 2020.
Sands China Ltd.
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $312 Million in 2Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDA lossof $312 million
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
Non-Rollingtable win: $10 million
Slot win: $5 million
Mass table hold decreased 9.7 pts to 13.0% from 22.7%
Occupancy decreased 92.2 ptsto 2.5%, while ADR grew 5.6% to $187
Rolling volume decreased 92.2% to $1.27 billion; Rolling win % was -0.59% in 2Q20 compared to 3.42% in the prior-year quarter
($ in US millions)
Actual
Hold-Normalized
$1,000
$800
$765
$765
$600
$400
$200
$0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
-$200
-$312
-$285
-$400
-$600
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$2,000
$1,553
$1,500
$162
$1,000
$500
$1,391
$5
$0
$15
$10
2Q19
2Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
Marina Bay Sands1
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $113 Million in 2Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $113 million
($ in US millions)
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
$450
ActualHold-Normalized
─
Non-Rolling table win: $6 million
─
Slot win: $4 million
Mass table hold increased 0.2 pts to 22.2% from 22.0%
Occupancy decreased 57.0 pts to 40.2%, while ADR fell 21.9%
to $328
$346
$392
$300
$150
$0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
-$113
-$112
-$150
Rolling volume decreased 98.3% to $0.12 billion; Rolling win % was 1.91% in 2Q20 compared to 2.49% in the prior-year quarter
1. On April 7, 2020 Marina Bay Sands suspended operations and remained closed through June 30, 2020.
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$500
$427
$400
$300
$163
$200
$4
$264
$100
$6
$0
$10
2Q19
2Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
Las Vegas Operations1
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $122 Million in 2Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $122 million
($ in US millions)
Actual
Hold-Normalized
Hotel room revenue fell 94.2% to $9 million
$200
−
Occupancy decreased 63.7 pts to 33.5%
$150
$146
$100
$136
−
ADR decreased 35.5% to $162
$50
−
RevPAR decreased 77.9% to $54
$0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
Slot win decreased 81.7% to $11 million
-$50
Table games drop decreased 80.7% to $99 million, while win
-$100
-$122
-$117
percentage decreased 6.0 pts to 11.8%
-$150
Composition of Table Games Drop
($ in US millions)
$600
$514
$500
$400
$215
$300
$200
$299
$100
$99
$49
$0
$50
2Q19
2Q20
Non-Baccarat
Baccarat
1. On March 17, 2020, the Nevada government suspended all casino and non-essential operations, including all operations at our Las Vegas Operating Properties, from March 18, 2020, through June 3, 2020.
The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands
The global leaderin Integrated Resort development and operation
A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns
Unmatched development and operating track recordcreates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets
Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia
A commitment tomaximizing shareholder returns
The industry's most experienced leadership team: visionary, disciplined anddedicated to drivinglong-termshareholder value
Maximizing Return to Shareholders by:
Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry-leading property portfolio
Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth
Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy
Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities
Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities
Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects
Development opportunity objectives:
Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital
25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)
Principal Areas of Future Development Interest:
Macao
Singapore
South Korea
Appendices
$11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants
Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds
Outstanding
Financial Covenants
Las Vegas Sands
US$4.0 Billion
None
Corp. Senior
Unsecured Notes
Sands China Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
US$7.0 Billion
None
Notes
Marina Bay Sands
Secured Credit
US$2.9 Billion
Waived Until January 20221
Facility
Total
US$13.9 Billion
-
1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21.
Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants
Current Revolver
Leverage Covenant
Interest Covenant
Availability1
Las Vegas
Sands Corp.
US$1,499 Million
4.0x Net Leverage2
n/a2
Unsecured Revolver
Sands China Ltd.
US$2,018 Million
Waived
Waived
Unsecured Revolver
Until July 20213
Until July 20213
Marina Bay Sands
US$425 Million
Waived
Waived
Secured Revolver
Until January 20224
Until January 20224
Total
US$3,943 Million
-
-
Reflects availability as of June 30, 2020. Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018M, MBS: $538M, LVSC: $1,500M. None of the revolvers were drawn as of June 30, 2020.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1.0 billion deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant.
On March 27, 2020 Sands China received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 2Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China Ltd. unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes.
On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x.
Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA
EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
($ in US millions)
LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1
$5,389M
United
States
10%
Singapore
31%
Macao 59%
1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem.
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019.
Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia
Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue
($ in US millions)
$800
$700
$600
$500 $400
$300
$200
$100
$0
Operating
Profit
Operating Profit
Margin
$689
$696
$712
$657 1
$180
$182
$185
$533 1
$184
$52
$52
$53
$47
$145
$72
$72
$70
$63
$37
$151
$143
$142
$137
$54
$115
$242
$248
$253
$226
$182
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
$610M
$618M
$634M
$578M
$462M
89%
89%
89%
88%
87%
The Venetian Macao
Four Seasons Macao
Sands Cotai Central3
The Parisian Macao
Marina Bay Sands
TTM 2Q20 Sales per Sq. Foot²
MBS
$1,500
Parisian Macao
$561
SCC
$603
Four Seasons Luxury: $4,756 Other: $1,924
Venetian
$1,224
Results include $59 million and $111 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20 and 2Q20, respectively.
Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation.
At June 30, 2020, approximately 460,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.
Retail Portfolio in Asia
($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated)
2Q20
Sales per Sq. Ft.2
GLA1
Occupancy %
(Sq. Ft)
at Period End
TTM 2Q20
TTM 1Q20
TTM 4Q19
TTM 3Q19
TTM 2Q19
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
593,756
95.3%
$1,500
$1,917
$2,062
$2,028
$1,945
Shoppes at Venetian
812,934
85.6%
$1,224
$1,460
$1,709
$1,708
$1,688
Shoppes at Four Seasons
Luxury Retail
125,466
100.0%
$4,756
$6,033
$7,065
$6,652
$6,247
Other Stores
116,959
88.7%
$1,924
$2,481
$2,823
$2,687
$2,186
Shoppes at Cotai Central
525,497
87.6%
$603
$780
$934
$966
$967
Shoppes at Parisian
295,963
86.8%
$561
$687
$785
$688
$650
Denotes gross leasable area.
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
Note: During 2Q20 the malls in Macao remained open while the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands were closed April 7th to June 18th; upon re-opening in Singapore, mall visitation was limited to loyalty program members; some tenants in both regions limited their business hours.
Market Leading Hotel Capacity
SCL is the Clear Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory
Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators
Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators
Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators
MGM
MGM
12,112 Rooms and
12,401 Rooms and
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
6%
7%
Macau
Macau
6%
9%
SJM
8%
Sands
SJM
Sands
10%
Melco
China
China
49%
44%
15%
Melco
14%
Galaxy
Galaxy
16%
16%
With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~44% of Gaming Operator Hotel Rooms and ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai
1. See slide 33 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.
Sands China
Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio
LVS' Cotai Strip Properties
Leadership in Macao
Investment
Grand Suites at Four
Seasons Macao
~290 Suites
The Venetian Macao
2,905 Suites
C
O
T
A
I
Four Seasons
Macao
360 Suites
S
Paiza
T
Mansions
19 Suites
R
I
P
The Parisian Macao
2,541 Rooms &
Suites
New Luxury Suites
Suite Conversion1
1. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel will feature approximately 600 suites.
St. Regis Hotel
400 Suites
The Londoner Court
~370 Suites
Conrad
659 Rooms & Suites
Londoner
Hotel
600 Suites
Sheraton
3,968 Rooms
& Suites
Tropical Gardens
>$13 billion today,~$15 billion by 2021
Approximately 30 million square feetof interconnected facilities on Cotai
Hotel Inventory
~12,000 roomsand luxury suites
~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai
Retail
~1.9 million square feetof gross leasable retail
Revenue of$388 million as of TTM 2Q20
Entertainment
The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator
The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring15,000 seats
MICE
The Macaoleader in convention and group meetings
~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China
Reinvestment
~290 new suitesin the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao by 1H20
(~1 million SF in new suite product)
~370 new suitesin The Londoner Court in late 2020
(~1 million SF in new suite product)
There-themedLondoner Macao will provide a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings upon completion of its planned opening in phases throughout 2020 and 2021
Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets
MBS Existing
MBS Expansion
Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal
Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city
Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area
MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2018
Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2019)
Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's
Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark
Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia
Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore
Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination
Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.
25
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings
Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands
Iconic NewLuxury Hotel Tower:
Approximately1,000all-suiterooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region
Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions
State-of-the-artarena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000
Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)
Luxury retail
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board Will Allow an Expansion of Marina Bay Sands
28
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Artistic Impression
Design and Development Work are Progressing, with a Focus on Increasing the Leisure and Business Tourism Appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands
Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change.
Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides
Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment
Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination
Industry-LeadingIntegrated Resort Portfolio
Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms
Addition of ~2 Million sq. feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory in 2020
The Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao Will Be Introduced Throughout 2020 and 2021
Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet
World-ClassEntertainment and Events
World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet
Our Diversified Convention-Based Integrated Resort Offerings Coupled with Industry Leading Branding and Service Levels Appeal to the Broadest Set of Customers and Provide a Competitive Advantage in the Macao Market
Macao Visitation Opportunity
Business & Leisure Tourism Expenditure Drivers
Future Growth Drivers
More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure
Greater number of hotel rooms and non-gaming offerings in Macao
Additional tourism attractions in Macao and Hengqin Island
Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and a desire for tourism and travel experiences
As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will
Come From Farther Away
Stay Longer
Spend More On
Lodging
Retail
Dining
Entertainment
Gaming
Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL
Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Cotai
Total Market
New Capacity
% of Gaming
% of Gaming
% of Total
Gaming Operator
Rooms
Operators
Rooms
Operators
Market
Sands China
12,112
49%
12,401
44%
33%
Galaxy Entertainment
3,920
16%
4,420
16%
12%
Melco
3,772
15%
3,987
14%
11%
12,401
SJM Holdings2
2,000
8%
2,839
10%
7%
Wynn Macau Ltd.
1,706
6%
2,714
9%
7%
The Parisian
MGM China
1,400
6%
1,982
7%
5%
Macao
Sands Macao, 289
Subtotal Gaming Operators
24,910
100%
28,343
100%
75%
2,541
Grand Suites at Four
Other 4/5 Star1
-
-
9,242
0%
25%
Seasons Macao, ~290
Total
24,910
100%
37,585
100%
100%
The
Four Seasons Macao, 379
The Londoner
Venetian Macao
Starworld, 500
2,905
Court, ~370
City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772
MGM Cotai, 1,400 (Phased Opening
St. Regis Macao, 400
Broadway Macau, 320
(Phased Opening Began June 15, 2018)
Began February 13, 2018)
4,420
3,987
Altira Macau, 215
Sofitel Macau, 408
Sands Cotai
2,839
2,714
1,982
Central 3
Macau Studio City
SJM Cotai
Wynn Palace
5,227
Galaxy Macau4
1,600
3,600
2,000
1,706
MGM Cotai
City of Dreams
1,400
Wynn Macau, 1,008
1,400
Grand Lisboa, 431
MGM Grand, 582
Sands China
Galaxy Entertainment
Melco
SJM Holdings2
Wynn Macau Ltd.
MGM China
With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai
In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,242 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2019.
Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels.
Upon completion, The Londoner hotel, will feature approximately 600 suites.
Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.
This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1
($ US in millions)
We Estimate Macao Market-Wide Mass Win Decreased Approximately 96% in 2Q20
1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 1Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police.
.
36
Sands China Mass Market Table Update
SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter
Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 35% - 45%
($ in US millions)
$1,000
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $48
$900
$800
$789
$700
$756
$762
$600
$500
$400
$300
$278
$200
$100
$4
$0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg.
962
956
953
687
912
Tables
SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter
Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 25% - 40%
($ in US millions)
$1,000
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $127
$900
$800
$700
$674
$675
$600
$635
$500
$400
$300
$270
$200
$100
$6
$0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg.
448
450
466
376
521
Tables
1. Denotes expected range under normal operating conditions.
Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area.
Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update
SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $77
$1,800
$1,600
$1,400
$1,391
$1,436
$1,464
$1,200
$1,000
$800
$600
$548
$400
$200
$10
$0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg.
1,410
1,406
1,419
1,063
1,433
Tables
SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $23
$200
$180
$160
$162
$160
$161
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$61
$40
$20
$5
$0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg.
5,840
6,039
5,932
4,196
2,372
Units
Excludes rolling play.
Includes slots and electronic table games.
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
Mass Win (Tables and Slots)1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,609
$3,508
$3,816
$3,989
$14,922
2017
$4,146
$4,017
$4,169
$4,706
$17,038
Growth ('17 v '16)
14.9%
14.5%
9.3%
18.0%
14.2%
2018
$4,955
$4,841
$4,864
$5,251
$19,911
Growth ('18 v '17)
19.5%
20.5%
16.7%
11.6%
16.9%
2019
$5,440
$5,356
$5,523
$5,608
$21,927
Growth ('19 v '18)
9.8%
10.6%
13.5%
6.8%
10.1%
2020
$2,180
$214 2
Growth ('20 v '19)
-59.9%
-96.0%2
Market-widemass GGR for all periods through 1Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-widemass GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
Macao Market: VIP Gaming
Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
VIP Win1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,294
$2,856
$3,017
$3,516
$12,683
2017
$3,661
$3,734
$4,099
$4,292
$15,786
Growth ('17 v '16)
11.1%
30.7%
35.9%
22.1%
24.5%
2018
$4,429
$4,208
$4,288
$4,412
$17,337
Growth ('18 v '17)
21.0%
12.7%
4.6%
2.8%
9.8%
2019
$3,892
$3,640
$3,173
$3,301
$14,006
Growth ('19 v '18)
-12.1%
-13.5%
-26.0%
-25.2%
-19.2%
2020
$1,494
$182 2
Growth ('20 v '19)
-61.6%
-95.0%2
Market-wideVIP GGR for all periods through 1Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-wideVIP GGR for 2Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
Sands China VIP Table Update
SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter
SCL Rolling Win by Quarter
($ in US billions)
($ in US millions, except per table amounts)
$25
$20
$15
$10
$5
$0
Avg.
Tables
$16.36
$1.27
2Q192Q20
260213
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
-$200
Rolling
Win %
Avg. Win per Table per
Avg. Win per Table per
Day: $23,669
Day: -$413
$560
-$8
2Q192Q20
3.42%-0.59%
Sands China Rolling Volume Declined ~92% in 2Q20
Sands ECO360
Sands ECO360
Industry Leading Global Sustainability Program
The Sands ECO360 Global Sustainability program reflects our vision
to lead our industry in sustainable development and integrated resort operations
Global Goals:
Our 2016-2020 Targets
We have aligned our global sustainability targets for 2016-2020 with three key, measurable, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our emissions reduction goals are approved by science-based targets:
UN Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs)
Emissions
Water
Waste
Double the global rate of improvement
Substantially increase water-use
Substantially reduce waste
in energy efficiency
efficiency across all sectors
generation through prevention,
Increase substantially the share of
reduction, recycling, and reuse
renewable energy in the global energy
Halve per capita global food waste
mix
SandsECO360
AlignmentwithSDGs
LVS Goals (2016-2020)
Select 2019 LVS
Accomplishments
Energy
Transportation
6% reduction in emissions from resort operations, in addition to offsetting newly opened resorts (Achieved)
6% reduction in ferry emissions (Achieved)
Implemented 53 eco-efficiency projects throughout our resorts
Started sourcing renewable energy certificates (REC) for Marina Bay Sands and The Venetian Resort (VR)
Achieved 98% of LED lighting at Sands China Ltd. properties
Water
Waste
Food
Procurement
3% reduction in consumption on a
5% increase in waste diversion
per square foot basis (Achieved)
rate (In Progress)
Implemented 17 water-efficiency
Started food donation program at
projects throughout our resorts
Sands China Ltd.
Implemented water engagement
Engaged team members and
program with kitchens and food &
community members on single-use
beverage outlets at all properties
plastic reduction and challenges
Increased water input from well and
Increased sourcing of sustainable
nano-filtration system at VR
seafood at all properties
2019 Sands ECO360
Key Accomplishments:
1
Employee engagement: During 2019, our Team Members continued to embed sustainability into our culture,
contributing to more than 240,000 Sands ECO360 Actions to protect the environment, which allowed us to reach
our 1 million Sands ECO360 action by 2020 goal one year in advance. Our global ECOengage campaign on
single-use plastic demonstrated to be an effective way to discuss and act on pressing, current environmental
challenges.
2
LEED Certifications: The Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands obtained the LEED
Platinum certification for "Existing Buildings: Maintenance & Operations". It is believed to be the first MICE
venue in Asia Pacific to achieve this certification.
The Parisian Macao is the first Integrated Resort in Macao to achieve the LEED Silver for Building Design and
Construction certification.
3
CDP and DJSI: We are the only company from the Casino & Gaming industry named on the DJSI North
America, and are still part of the CDP Climate A List and CDP Water A List.
4
Single-usePlastic: In 2019, we formalized our strategy to address single-use plastic and implemented multiple
initiatives to eliminate, reuse, replace and recycle single-use plastic in our operations. Items like plastic straws,
food containers, retail bags, laundry packaging and water bottles have been, or are in process of being,
addressed.
5
Renewable Electricity: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas partnered with NV Energy to procure sufficient
renewable energy certificates to cover 100% of its electricity use.
45
Sustainability Awards and Certifications
Recognition on a Local and Global Level
Las Vegas Sands
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
FTSE4Good
(2019)
CDP Climate A List (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
CDP Water A List (2018, 2019)
United States
Better Buildings Challenge
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
APEX/ASTM Level Two
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
LEED Silver for New Construction
The Palazzo
LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Macao
LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction
The Parisian Macao
Macao Green Hotel Awards
Platinum - The Venetian Macao
Gold - Sands Cotai Central, Parisian
Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao
Silver - Sands Macao
World's Leading Green Hotel - World Travel Awards
Conrad Macao
ISO 20121
The Venetian Macao
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
The Venetian Macao
Singapore
LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance
Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands
LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance
ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands
Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum
Marina Bay Sands
APEX/ASTM Level One
Marina Bay Sands
ISO 20121
Marina Bay Sands
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
Marina Bay Sands
VERIFIED
Recognized by independent third parties as a global leader in sustainability
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
and Other Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
TTM 2Q20
Net income (loss)
$744
$1,108
$669
$783
$3,304
($51)
($985)
$416
Add (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
85
236
82
65
468
25
(54)
118
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
-
24
-
24
-
-
24
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
(556)
-
-
(556)
-
-
-
Other (income) expense
21
(20)
7
(31)
(23)
(37)
3
(58)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
141
143
137
134
555
131
118
520
Interest income
(20)
(17)
(20)
(17)
(74)
(13)
(4)
(54)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
7
-
11
72
90
5
5
93
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
9
14
14
14
51
14
13
55
Depreciation and amortization
301
289
284
291
1,165
290
285
1,150
Development expense
5
4
4
11
24
6
9
30
Pre-opening expense
4
10
9
11
34
5
4
29
Stock-based compensation
3
4
3
4
14
3
6
16
Corporate expense
152
51
59
51
313
59
53
222
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,452
$1,266
$1,283
$1,388
$5,389
$437
($547)
$2,561
1. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share
($ in US millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($820)
$954
($821)
$1,536
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
96
Pre-opening expense
4
10
9
14
Development expense
9
4
15
9
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
5
-
10
7
Other (income) expense
3
(20)
(34)
1
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
(556)
-
(556)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
(2)
159
(4)
157
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
-
4
3
(1)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
(801)
555
(822)
1,263
Hold-normalized casino revenue
55
69
Hold-normalized casino expense
(22)
(13)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
(1)
(10)
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
(8)
-
Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
(777)
601
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per diluted share of common stock:
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
(1.07)
$1.24
(1.07)
$1.98
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
0.12
Pre-opening expense
-
0.01
0.01
0.02
Development expense
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
Other (income) expense
-
(0.03)
(0.04)
-
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
(0.72)
-
(0.72)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
-
0.20
(0.01)
0.21
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
-
0.01
-
-
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($1.05)
$0.72
($1.08)
$1.63
Hold-normalized casino revenue
0.07
0.09
Hold-normalized casino expense
(0.03)
(0.02)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
-
(0.01)
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
(0.01)
-
Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($1.02)
$0.78
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
764
772
764
774
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
Historical Hold-Normalized Adj. Property EBITDA1
($ in US millions)
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Macao Operations2
Reported
$750
$754
$786
$858
$765
$755
$811
$67
($312)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
(10)
-
34
(13)
-
3
(23)
17
27
Hold-Normalized
$740
$754
$820
$845
$765
$758
$788
$84
($285)
Marina Bay Sands
Reported
$368
$419
$362
$423
$346
$435
$457
$282
($113)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
21
-
28
10
46
(39)
(40)
(12)
1
Hold-Normalized
$389
$419
$390
$433
$392
$396
$417
$270
($112)
Las Vegas Operations
Reported
$77
$76
$100
$138
$136
$93
$120
$88
($122)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
29
21
25
(7)
10
13
-
-
5
Hold-Normalized
$106
$97
$125
$131
$146
$106
$120
$88
($117)
Sands Bethlehem3
Reported
$30
$33
$24
$33
$19
-
-
-
-
Hold-Normalized
$30
$33
$24
$33
$19
-
-
-
-
LVS Consolidated
Reported
$1,225
$1,282
$1,272
$1,452
$1,266
$1,283
$1,388
$437
($547)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
40
21
87
(10)
56
(23)
(63)
5
33
Hold-Normalized
$1,265
$1,303
$1,359
$1,442
$1,322
$1,260
$1,325
$442
($514)
This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
Supplemental Information 2Q20 and 2Q19
($ in US millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
($144)
$43
$2
-
-
-
$2
-
($97)
Sands Cotai Central
(136)
54
2
-
1
-
-
-
(79)
The Parisian Macao
(126)
42
1
1
-
-
1
-
(81)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
(38)
16
-
3
1
-
-
-
(18)
Sands Macao
(38)
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31)
Ferry Operations and Other
(8)
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
Macao Operations
(490)
164
5
4
2
-
3
-
(312)
Marina Bay Sands
(197)
72
8
-
2
-
2
-
(113)
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(165)
41
-
1
-
-
1
-
(122)
Sands Bethlehem
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
United States Property Operations
(165)
41
-
1
-
-
1
-
(122)
Other Development
(9)
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(61)
8
-
-
-
-
-
53
-
($922)
$285
$13
$5
$13
-
$6
$53
($547)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$295
$39
$1
-
-
-
$1
-
$336
Sands Cotai Central
85
73
2
-
5
-
-
-
165
The Parisian Macao
98
39
1
-
-
-
1
-
139
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
72
9
-
-
2
-
-
-
83
Sands Macao
36
6
-
-
-
-
1
-
43
Ferry Operations and Other
(31)
3
-
-
-
27
-
-
(1)
Macao Operations
555
169
4
-
7
27
3
-
765
Marina Bay Sands
236
74
10
-
4
21
1
-
346
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
148
35
-
-
-
(47)
-
-
136
Sands Bethlehem
15
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
United States Property Operations
163
39
-
-
-
(47)
-
-
155
Other Development
(3)
-
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(57)
7
-
-
-
(1)
-
51
-
$894
$289
$14
-
$14
-
$4
$51
$1,266
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
Supplemental Information
YTD 2Q20 and YTD 2Q19
($ in US millions)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
($142)
$85
$3
$1
$1
-
$4
-
($48)
Sands Cotai Central
(203)
115
4
1
3
-
1
-
(79)
The Parisian Macao
(170)
83
1
1
-
-
1
-
(84)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
(25)
29
1
4
1
-
-
-
10
Sands Macao
(46)
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32)
Ferry Operations and Other
(27)
4
-
-
-
11
-
-
(12)
Macao Operations
(613)
330
9
7
5
11
6
-
(245)
Marina Bay Sands
(30)
152
18
-
4
23
2
-
169
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(82)
78
-
3
-
(34)
1
-
(34)
Sands Bethlehem
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
United States Property Operations
(82)
78
-
3
0
(34)
1
-
(34)
Other Development
(15)
-
-
-
15
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(127)
15
-
-
-
-
-
112
-
($867)
$575
$27
$10
$24
$0
$9
$112
($110)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$614
$77
$3
-
-
-
$3
-
$697
Sands Cotai Central
202
162
4
-
8
-
1
-
377
The Parisian Macao
222
78
1
-
-
-
1
-
302
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
144
18
1
3
2
-
-
-
168
Sands Macao
69
13
-
-
-
-
1
-
83
Ferry Operations and Other
(67)
7
-
-
-
56
-
-
(4)
Macao Operations
1,184
355
9
3
10
56
6
-
1,623
Marina Bay Sands
559
142
14
-
7
46
1
-
769
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
301
70
-
4
-
(101)
-
-
274
Sands Bethlehem
42
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
52
United States Property Operations
343
80
-
4
-
(101)
-
-
326
Other Development
(6)
-
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(215)
13
-
-
-
(1)
-
203
-
$1,865
$590
$23
$7
$23
$0
$7
$203
$2,718
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
