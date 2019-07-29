Las Vegas Sands Corp. : Announces Pricing of $3.5 Billion of Senior Notes

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) today announced that it has priced $1.75 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2024, $1 billion of 3.500% senior notes due 2026 and $750 million of 3.900% senior notes due 2029 in a public underwritten offering. The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will not be guaranteed by any of the company's subsidiaries.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $3.47 billion from the offering of the notes, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loans under its existing U.S. credit facility and to pay transaction-related fees and expenses. Any excess net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses. Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

