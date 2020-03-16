Log in
Las Vegas Sands : Fell 17.6% Monday, Gained Slightly After Hours

03/16/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares fell 17.6% to $40.39 on Monday, smaller than the declines of some other casino companies during a broader selloff. The stock was up 2.6% to $41.44 after hours.

Moody's said late Monday that it placed the company's ratings on review for downgrade due to steep declines in visitation and gaming revenue at Macau and Singapore operations, as well as "expected reduced travel, consumer and business activity in the U.S."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

