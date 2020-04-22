Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Las Vegas Sands : Likely to Post Lower 1Q Profit -- Earnings Preview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:20am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is scheduled to report results for its fiscal first quarter postmarket on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts on average expect a reported profit of 23 cents a share, compared with 75 cents a share in the same quarter a year ago, according to a FactSet poll. On an adjusted basis, analysts expect per-share earnings of 10 cents, compared with the 91 cents the company posted a year earlier. Las Vegas Sands will hold its investor call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect $2.06 billion, per FactSet, compared with the $3.65 billion Las Vegas Sands reported a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND CASH BURN: Jefferies analysts are looking at how the company manages its planned capital spending program and cash burn as its properties in Las Vegas and Singapore remain temporarily closed. Moreover, while its properties in Macau have reopened, travel restrictions have crippled the gaming business in the southern Chinese territory, whose casinos can rack up revenue more than six times that of the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS RECOVERY: The casino operator, which owns properties such as The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, may face a slower recovery in the area due to its reliance on group demand. "There are periods when over 50% of mid-week occupancy is group driven, so we expect casinos to use low price, high commission third-party vendors (Expedia) to fill," Nomura analysts said in a note.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
09:20aLAS VEGAS SANDS : Likely to Post Lower 1Q Profit -- Earnings Preview
DJ
04/17LAS VEGAS SANDS : Suspends Dividend Amid Casino Closures
DJ
04/17LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17LAS VEGAS SANDS : Affirms Strategic Priorities Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
PR
04/15LAS VEGAS SANDS : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/09LAS VEGAS SANDS : Two Million Surgical Masks Donated by Las Vegas Sands Arrive i..
PR
03/31LAS VEGAS SANDS : to Donate More than Two Million Pieces of Personal Protection ..
PR
03/27LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/18LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 618 M
EBIT 2019 3 802 M
Net income 2019 2 612 M
Debt 2019 8 385 M
Yield 2019 7,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 173x
EV / Sales2019 2,90x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
Capitalization 31 074 M
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,45  $
Last Close Price 40,69  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Robert Glen Goldstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Dumont Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Irwin Chafetz Director
Charles Daniel Forman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-41.06%31 074
WYNN RESORTS-49.31%7 517
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-60.35%6 499
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-0.66%6 155
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.16%5 602
KANGWON LAND, INC.1.44%4 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group