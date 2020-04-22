Las Vegas Sands : Likely to Post Lower 1Q Profit -- Earnings Preview

By Kimberly Chin

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is scheduled to report results for its fiscal first quarter postmarket on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts on average expect a reported profit of 23 cents a share, compared with 75 cents a share in the same quarter a year ago, according to a FactSet poll. On an adjusted basis, analysts expect per-share earnings of 10 cents, compared with the 91 cents the company posted a year earlier. Las Vegas Sands will hold its investor call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect $2.06 billion, per FactSet, compared with the $3.65 billion Las Vegas Sands reported a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND CASH BURN: Jefferies analysts are looking at how the company manages its planned capital spending program and cash burn as its properties in Las Vegas and Singapore remain temporarily closed. Moreover, while its properties in Macau have reopened, travel restrictions have crippled the gaming business in the southern Chinese territory, whose casinos can rack up revenue more than six times that of the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS RECOVERY: The casino operator, which owns properties such as The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, may face a slower recovery in the area due to its reliance on group demand. "There are periods when over 50% of mid-week occupancy is group driven, so we expect casinos to use low price, high commission third-party vendors (Expedia) to fill," Nomura analysts said in a note.

