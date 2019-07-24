Log in
Las Vegas Sands Corp.

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report  
07/24/2019
64.93 USD   -0.44%
Las Vegas Sands : Profit Increases

07/24/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) said its profit rose for its second quarter, but revenue growth was slower than what analysts were expecting.

The casino operator reported a profit of $954 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $556 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 77 cents a share, or 78 cents a share on an adjusted basis. The company's net income included a gain of $556 million related to the sale of its Sands Bethlehem location.

Shares of the company were down 4% during after-market trading.

Revenue rose slightly to $3.33 billion from $3.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.41 billion of revenue in the quarter. Revenue from Sands' Macau operations improved to $2.15 billion from $2.12 billion.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 020 M
EBIT 2019 3 897 M
Net income 2019 2 466 M
Debt 2019 8 687 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,21x
EV / Sales2020 4,10x
Capitalization 50 400 M
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 71,38  $
Last Close Price 65,22  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Robert Glen Goldstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Dumont Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Irwin Chafetz Director
Charles Daniel Forman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.25.30%50 400
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL16.86%15 686
WYNN RESORTS39.79%14 813
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 260
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED26.91%6 758
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.46%6 505
