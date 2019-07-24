Las Vegas Sands : Profit Increases

By Patrick Thomas

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) said its profit rose for its second quarter, but revenue growth was slower than what analysts were expecting.

The casino operator reported a profit of $954 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $556 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 77 cents a share, or 78 cents a share on an adjusted basis. The company's net income included a gain of $556 million related to the sale of its Sands Bethlehem location.

Shares of the company were down 4% during after-market trading.

Revenue rose slightly to $3.33 billion from $3.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.41 billion of revenue in the quarter. Revenue from Sands' Macau operations improved to $2.15 billion from $2.12 billion.

