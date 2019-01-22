Las Vegas Sands : Recognized as World Leader for Climate Change and Water

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again been recognized by CDP, the international nonprofit environmental disclosure platform, on both the Climate Change and Water A List. This is the company's fourth year in a row to attain a leadership position for Climate Change and its first on the Water A List. Las Vegas Sands is proud to be recognized and continues to work towards additional reduction of its environmental impact.

"The CDP provides a comprehensive framework that continues to inspire us to become leaders in our industry and provide guidance for strategic direction," Norbert Riezler, senior vice president of global sustainability and procurement at Las Vegas Sands, said. "Our company is dedicated to minimizing our environmental footprint and paving the way for a more sustainable future."

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Sands ECO360, the company's award-winning global sustainability program, aligns its strategy through internationally recognized frameworks to continue to accelerate its efforts on a global scale. The company has responded to the environmental disclosure platform since 2012, starting first with reporting on climate change initiatives. Achievement of the Climate Change A List highlights the company's work towards cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks, and building integrated resorts responsibly. The achievement of Water A List focuses on the company's accomplishments in water efficiency and conservation.

The 2018 Climate Change A List is comprised of only 126 global companies while the Water A List is comprised of just 27 global companies. Out of the total 7,000 companies participating in CDP, Sands is among the top 2% that achieved A List status and is the only integrated resort company to achieve the Water A List.

"Designed to harness the competitive spirit of business to raise ambition and spur action on corporate sustainability, CDP's annual rankings score the thousands of companies which disclose to the organization on their environmental action... The A List provides a holistic picture of how the corporate world is addressing environmental issues," stated this morning by CDP in the World's top green businesses revealed in the CDP A List announcement.

Sands also retained its leadership in corporate sustainability with its most recent recognitions on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune, and America's Best Employers by Forbes.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

LVS created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Sands Bethlehem in Eastern Pennsylvania, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

LVS is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

