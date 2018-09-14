Las Vegas Sands : Recognized by Dow Jones for Corporate Sustainability Leadership

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) has once again been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for its industry-leading corporate sustainability efforts. Sands is the only Integrated Resort company included on the DJSI North America.

"This designation speaks to our commitment to continually strengthening our corporate social responsibility performance, as well as maintaining our drive toward positive business impact in the regions we serve," said Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands. "We are honored to be a leader not only among Integrated Resort companies, but among this outstanding group of peers who are demonstrating that sustainable business performance is a top priority."

The DJSI is one of the most highly recognized indices for corporate sustainability. A record 993 companies participated in this year's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index tracks the performance of the top 20 percent of the 600 largest Canadian and U.S. companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on several economic, social and environmental criteria.

Sands drives its People, Planet and Communities corporate social responsibility platform through programs including the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement program, the Project Protect initiative focused on responsible gaming, anti-money laundering and human trafficking prevention practices; and Sands Academy, a global Team Member development program. In addition, the company has a strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered as part of its commitment to making the regions it serves better places to live and work.

Earlier this year, Fortune named Sands one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in its annual roundup of the world's most respected and reputable businesses, and Forbes named Sands as one of America's Best Employers based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people within their U.S. operations.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts that feature luxury hotels; best-in-class gaming; retail; dining and entertainment; Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) facilities; and many other leisure and business amenities. We pioneered the MICE-driven Integrated Resort, a unique, industry-leading and extremely successful model that serves both the leisure and business tourism markets.

Our properties include The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Sands Bethlehem in Eastern Pennsylvania, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., LVS owns a portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

LVS is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of delivering a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, driving impact through its Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement program and leading innovation with the company's award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program as well as providing leadership for critical social issues through Project Protect, the company's commitment to industry-leading practices that safeguard our patrons, partners, employees and neighbors around the range of issues that are unique to our business including responsible gaming, money laundering and human trafficking. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

