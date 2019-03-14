Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/14 04:01:34 pm
59.42 USD   +0.13%
08:23pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Settles Macau Dispute
DJ
07:24pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Settles Macau Dispute
DJ
05:04pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Vegas Sands-Macau dealmaker settle 15-year case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Las Vegas Sands : Settles Macau Dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

By Maria Armental

A years-old dispute over casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's entry into the high-stakes Macau market that Las Vegas Sands Corp. twice lost -- and successfully appealed -- came to an abrupt end Thursday.

Financial terms of the settlement weren't disclosed but it resolves a breach-of-contract dispute originally filed in Nevada in 2004 by Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen.

Representatives for Las Vegas Sands and Mr. Suen each declined to comment.

Mr. Suen had said he was hired by the casino giant to curry favor with the Chinese government in the early 2000s and that he and his company, Round Square Co., were owed more than $300 million.

He twice prevailed in his claim -- first with a $58.6 million award and later with a $70 million award. In both cases, Las Vegas Sands successfully appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The settlement came on what was to be the second day of the latest trial that included videotaped testimony from Mr. Adelson, the company's chairman and chief executive, who is being treated for cancer.

Sands, which in 2009 settled a similar lawsuit for $42.5 million, also faces a lawsuit in Macau filed by Taiwanese businessman Marshall Hao and his company, Asian American Entertainment Corp.

Macau, the world's largest gambling market, has been a crucial piece in the expansion of major U.S. gambling companies.

Las Vegas Sands began operations in the Chinese territory in 2002; its subconcession runs through June 2022. In 2018, Macau accounted for nearly $9 billion, or roughly 63% of Las Vegas Sands' revenue, and more than half of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

And the casino operator continues to bet big on Macau, with more than $2 billion in planned investments.

"We're strong, strong believers in Macau, and we're investing for the long term," Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein said in January, when the company reported 2018 financial results.

Mr. Goldstein brushed aside concerns about an economic slowdown in China as a "blip in the economy."

"If you worry about this Tuesday or next Friday, you'll probably have some sleepless nights," he said during the call. "If you think about long term, you're going to sleep very well and be very well rewarded."

Kate O'Keeffe contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
08:23pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Settles Macau Dispute
DJ
07:24pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Settles Macau Dispute
DJ
05:04pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Vegas Sands-Macau dealmaker settle 15-year case
AQ
05:01pAPNEWSBREAK : Vegas Sands-Macau dealmaker settle 15-year case
AQ
04:06pLAS VEGAS SANDS : to Participate in the 2019 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restau..
PR
03/13THE LATEST : Vegas Sands lawyer puts breach damages at $3.76M
AQ
03/13LAS VEGAS SANDS : Trial starts in Las Vegas Sands-Macau dealmaker damages case
AQ
03/12LAS VEGAS SANDS : Lobbyists Call Casinos in New York City a Safe Bet for State
DJ
03/01SHELDON ADELSON : Sheldon Adelson Is Being Treated for Cancer
DJ
03/01SHELDON ADELSON : Sheldon Adelson Is Being Treated for Cancer
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 587 M
EBIT 2019 3 785 M
Net income 2019 2 447 M
Debt 2019 6 766 M
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 18,73
P/E ratio 2020 17,43
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Capitalization 45 992 M
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Robert Glen Goldstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Dumont Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Irwin Chafetz Director
Charles Daniel Forman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.01%45 992
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL9.52%14 266
WYNN RESORTS18.29%12 592
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 021
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.16%6 604
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.72%6 399
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.