Las Vegas Sands Corp.

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
News 
News

Las Vegas Sands : Swings to Loss Amid Plummeting Revenue

07/22/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

By Katherine Sayre

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported a 97% decline in revenue as the global pandemic dampens visitation to the gambling hubs of Las Vegas and Macau.

On Wednesday, Sands posted $98 million in net revenue for the three months ended June 30, down from $3.3 billion a year earlier. The company had a net loss of $985 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $1.11 billion a year earlier.

Nevada allowed casinos throughout the state, including the Las Vegas Strip, to reopen June 4 after an unprecedented shutdown in March of the state's most important industry. Since then, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in Nevada. Casino visitors and workers alike are required to wear masks on casino floors, which are also subject to a 50% occupancy limit.

"I am pleased to say that the early stages of the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic in each of our markets is now under way," Mr. Adelson said in a press release accompanying the company's quarterly financial results.

Meanwhile, in the gambling enclave of Macau, monthly gross gambling revenue was down 97% in June from a year earlier, according to government data. Travel restrictions have limited the flow of gamblers into the Chinese territory.

Sands China Ltd., the company's subsidiary in Macau, reported a net loss of $549 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $511 million a year earlier.

Sands reported a cash balance of $3.02 billion and total debt of $13.82 billion as of June 30.

Write to Katherine Sayre at katherine.sayre@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -2.42% 46.84 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -1.77% 30.45 End-of-day quote.-26.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 746 M - -
Net income 2020 -209 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 36 658 M 36 658 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 39,7%
