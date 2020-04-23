Log in
Las Vegas Sands Up Over 11%, After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

04/23/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is currently at $45.74, up $4.71 or 11.48%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 1, 2018, when it rose 11.82%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 12.41% over this period

-- Earlier Thursday, J.P. Morgan upgraded Las Vegas Sands to overweight from neutral, and Deutsche Bank and Nomura both raised their price target for the company, Benzinga reported

-- On Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands reported first-quarter total net revenue declined to $1.78 billion from $3.65 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.03 billion of revenue

-- "We are confident that travel and tourism spending in each of our markets, and around the world, will eventually recover," Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson, the company's biggest shareholder, said Wednesday

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 8, 2020, when it rose 14.37%

-- Up 7.7% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2019, when it rose 10.02%

-- Down 33.75% year-to-date

-- Down 68.36% from its all-time closing high of $144.56 on Oct. 2, 2007

-- Traded as high as $46.49

-- Up 13.31% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.23%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:02:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 23813.77 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 10.82% 45.57 Delayed Quote.-40.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.23% 8771.826465 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.40% 8615.303136 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
S&P 500 1.33% 2837.17 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
