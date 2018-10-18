Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. (LVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/17 10:01:41 pm
57.36 USD   +0.16%
04:01aLAS VEGAS SANDS : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
10/11TRUMP ASKED ABE : report
AQ
09/18LAS VEGAS SANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Las Vegas Sands : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:01am CEST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

The company will release its financial results shortly after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange and will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sands.com.  

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts that feature luxury hotels; best-in-class gaming; retail; dining and entertainment; Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) facilities; and many other business and leisure amenities.  We pioneered the MICE-driven Integrated Resort, a unique, industry-leading and extremely successful model that serves both the business and leisure tourism markets.

Our properties include The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Sands Bethlehem in Eastern Pennsylvania, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., LVS owns a portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

LVS is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of delivering a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, driving impact through its Sands Cares corporate giving program and leading innovation with the company's award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:
Investment Community:        
Daniel Briggs             
(702) 414-1221

Media:                                    
Ron Reese                  
(702) 414-3607

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300733361.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
04:01aLAS VEGAS SANDS : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
10/11TRUMP ASKED ABE TO ALLOW TOP DONOR T : report
AQ
10/10LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/18LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/14LAS VEGAS SANDS : Recognized by Dow Jones for Corporate Sustainability Leadershi..
PR
09/11FIRST-EVER SOUTHERN NEVADA PLAN TO E : The Movement in Action
PR
09/11Las Vegas is booming again, and bracing itself for next slump
RE
09/11Las Vegas is booming again, and bracing itself for next slump
RE
08/28LAS VEGAS SANDS : Teams up to Build Wellness Kits for Community Preparedness
PU
08/27MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Security for stadiums, malls get US approval. But no..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Early look at October Macau casino growth 
10/11Studio City preps for IPO 
10/1035 Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Flaunt 25.6%-55.8% Gains Per .. 
10/09Your Consumer Cyclical Top Yield 50 & Broker Gain 50 WallStars For October 
10/08China Renaissance reels in Macau expectations 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.