LaSalle Hotel Properties :’ Board of Trustees Determines Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Proposal Could Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to a “Superior Proposal”

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) (“LaSalle” or the “Company”) today
announced that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”), through a unanimous
vote of the trustees present (with only Stuart L. Scott not in
attendance due to recent hospitalization), has determined that the
unsolicited, non-binding proposal received from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
(NYSE: PEB) (“Pebblebrook”) on August 21, 2018 (the “Pebblebrook
Proposal”) could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Superior Proposal”
as defined in LaSalle’s merger agreement with affiliates of Blackstone
Real Estate Partners VIII (“Blackstone”) (the “Blackstone Merger
Agreement”).
Under the terms of the Pebblebrook Proposal, Pebblebrook would acquire
LaSalle in a transaction with consideration of 0.92 common shares of
Pebblebrook per common share of LaSalle, with the option for LaSalle
shareholders to elect to receive a fixed amount of $37.80 per share in
cash up to a maximum of 30% in aggregate of the consideration, subject
to pro ration.
The Board’s determination follows a careful and thorough review of the
Pebblebrook Proposal in consultation with outside financial and legal
advisors. LaSalle noted that the determination by the Board, which is
committed to maximizing value for shareholders, allows LaSalle to engage
in discussions with Pebblebrook in accordance with the terms of the
Blackstone Merger Agreement. At this time, LaSalle remains bound by the
terms of the Blackstone Merger Agreement, and the Board has not changed
its recommendation in support of the Blackstone Merger Agreement and is
not making a recommendation with respect to the Pebblebrook Proposal.
LaSalle noted that there can be no assurance that the discussions with
Pebblebrook will result in the Board’s determination that the
Pebblebrook Proposal is a Superior Proposal or the consummation of a
transaction that is superior to the pending transaction with Blackstone.
Further, there can be no assurance that the terms of any new transaction
will be the same as those reflected in Pebblebrook’s Proposal.
As previously announced on May 21, 2018, LaSalle entered into the
Blackstone Merger Agreement, under which Blackstone would acquire all
outstanding common shares of beneficial interest of LaSalle for $33.50
per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8 billion.
LaSalle notes that the Special Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the
Blackstone Merger Agreement remains scheduled for September 6, 2018 at
the Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, 806 15th Street NW,
Washington DC 20005 at 10:00 a.m., local time.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as
financial advisors to LaSalle and Goodwin Procter LLP and DLA Piper LLP
(US) are acting as legal counsel.
About LaSalle Hotel Properties
LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate
investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale,
full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11
markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company
focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full service
hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel
Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier
lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark
Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels &
Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK
Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts,
Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality,
and Viceroy Hotel Group.
