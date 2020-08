Lasertec : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year Ended June 2020 Financial Results(PDF:1,000KB) 0 08/05/2020 | 03:12am EDT Send by mail :

Fiscal Year ended June 2020 Financial Results August 5, 2020 Osamu Okabayashi President, Lasertec Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6920) Contents Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2020 Mid-Term Business Plan Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2021 1 Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2020 Mid-Term Business Plan Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2021 2 Fiscal Year ended June 2020 (FY2020) We achieved record sales, profits, and orders (Consolidated, in millions of yen) FY2020 YoY change Result Last forecast (Feb. 4, 2020) Net Sales 42,572 +48.0% 40,000 Operating 15,062 +89.7% 14,000 Income Net Income 10,823 +82.4% 10,000 Orders 80,175 +80.4% 85,000 * * As of April 28, 2020 3 Sales and Profits in Last 5 Years We achieved record sales and profits for the fourth consecutive year while maintaining high profit margins. (Consolidated, in millions of yen) 42,572 40,000 30,000 28,769 21,252 20,000 17,278 50% 15,291 35.4% 40% 29.0% 28.4% 26.8% 27.6% 15,062 30% 10,000 20% 7,941 10,823 5,685 10% 4,428 4,901 5,933 4,366 3,227 3,534 0 0% FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Sales Operating income Net income Operating income margin 4 FY2020 Earnings Results Sales exceeded 40 billion yen. We achieved nearly 90% increase YoY in operating income. Consolidated FY2019 FY2020 (in millions of yen) Actual Margin Last forecast Actual Margin YoY (Feb. 4, 2020) Change Net sales 28,769 100.0% 40,000 42,572 100.0% 48.0% Cost of sales 12,853 44.7% - 19,581 46.0% 52.3% Gross profit 15,916 55.3% - 22,991 54.0% 44.5% SG&A expenses 7,975 27.7% - 7,929 18.6% ▲0.6% Operating income 7,941 27.6% 14,000 15,062 35.4% 89.7% Ordinary income 7,834 27.2% 14,000 15,115 35.5% 92.9% Net income 5,933 20.6% 10,000 10,823 25.4% 82.4% (In millions of yen) 42,572 40,000 28,769 30,000 Net sales 20,000 15,062 Operating 10,000 7,941 income 0 FY2019 FY2020 5 FY2020 Operating Income - Comparison with FY2019 We achieved 7,121 million-yen increase YoY in operating income while proactively making R&D investment. (Consolidated, in millions of yen) Increase in gross Decrease in R&D FY2020 profit mainly due Operating expenses to sales increase income + 292 +7,075 15,062 Increase in other SG&A FY2019 expenses ▲246 Operating income 7,941 YoY increase 7,121 0 FY2019 FY2020 6 FY2020 Financial Position Work in process and advances received increased due to increased orders (In millions of yen ) Non-current assets Assets Current assets 80,000 60,000 40,000 70,002 39,841 20,000 0 10,214 11,791 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Liabilities and (In millions of yen) Net assets Net Assets Non-current liabilities 80,000 Current liabilities 60,000 42,058 40,000 18,433 559 514 20,000 31,107 39,175 0 FY2019 FY2020 7 Major changes 】 (In millions of yen) (Current assets) Work in process 14,603 Cash and deposits 11,537 Other 1,973 (In millions of yen) (Current liabilities) Advances received 13,420 Other 4,091 Income taxes payable 3,147 FY2020 Consolidated Cash Flows Operating Cash Flow was a surplus of 16,486 million yen Operating CF Investing CF Financing CF Cash and cash equivalents, end of year (In millions of yen) 25,000 24,660 20,000 16,486 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 (5,000) ▲ 2,038 ▲ 2,800 FY2020 Major factors 】 Operating CF: Income before income taxes (15,115), Increase in advances received (13,438), Increase in other, net (5,033) Increase in inventories (▲15,294), Income taxes paid (▲2,556), Increase in accounts receivable-trade (▲1,333) Investing CF: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (▲1,178), Purchase of intangible assets (▲620) Financing CF: Cash dividends paid (▲2,795) 8 FY2020 Sales by Product Category Sales of semiconductor-related products achieved a significant increase and surpassed 34 billion yen, driven by the strong sales of EUV-related systems. Consolidated FY2019 FY2020 Last forecast YoY (in millions of yen) Actual Ratio Actual Ratio (Feb. 4, 2020) Change Semiconductor-related products 19,762 68.7% 30,700 34,372 80.7% 73.9% Other products 4,409 15.3% 3,000 2,150 5.1% ▲51.2% Services 4,597 16.0% 6,300 6,049 14.2% 31.6% Total 28,769 100.0% 40,000 42,572 100.0% 48.0% (In millions of yen) 42,572 40,000 Services 28,769 30,000 Other products 20,000 Semiconductor- related products 10,000 0 FY2019 FY2020 9 FY2020 Orders and Backlog by Product Category Orders and backlog increased in all categories and surpassed the past record. The main driver is EUV-related systems. Orders Consolidated FY2019 FY2020 (in millions of yen) Actual Last forecast Actual YoY (April 28, 2020) change Semicondutor-related products 37,338 76,000 70,157 87.9% Other products 2,329 3,500 3,490 49.8% Services 4,781 5,500 6,527 36.5% Total 44,449 85,000 80,175 80.4% (In millions of yen) 100,000 80,175 Services 80,000 Other products 60,000 44,449 40,000 Semiconductor- related products 20,000 0 FY2019 FY2020 Backlog FY2019 FY2020 Actual Actual YoY change 52,041 87,826 68.8% 2,597 3,937 51.6% 921 1,398 51.9% 55,560 93,163 67.7% 10 FY2020 Other Indicators We made R&D investment and hired more employees proactively. Consolidated FY2019 FY2020 (in millions of yen) Actual Actual Percentage YoY of sales Change R&D expenses 3,590 3,297 7.7% ▲8.2% Depreciation and amortization 499 881 2.1% 76.4% Capital expenditure *1 2,097 1,103 2.6% ▲47.4% *1 Including intangible assets Total number of employees *2 375 448 - 73 *2 Not including the members of the board 11 FY2020 New Products ACTIS A150 Actinic EUV Patterned Mask Inspection System was released This is the world's first EUV patterned mask inspection system Sept using EUV light, whose wavelength is much shorter than 2019 DUV light, for inspection light. It achieves a higher level of defect sensitivity and enables the detection of printable phase defects. It is also capable of performing through-pellicle EUV mask inspection. OPTELICS® HYBRID+ Hybrid Laser Microscope was released This microscope achieves both multi-functions and high performance with two Jan sets of optics - laser confocal and white light confocal - integrated on a single platform. It adopted hardware improvements such as LED light source for longer 2020 lifetime as well as new software programs for such functions as measurement assist and AI inspection. 12 FY2020 Topics (Awards and Recognition) Sept ACTIS presentation won BEST ORAL PRESENTATION at SPIE Photomask Technology + EUV Lithography 2019 2019 Jan ACTIS A150 Actinic EUV Patterned Mask Inspection System won 10 Best New Products Award "Japan Brand Prize" from Nikkan Kogyo 2020 Shimbun (Business & Technology Daily News) Mar Lasertec won Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) from Intel, being recognized as a supplier who made 2020 an outstanding achievement June ACTIS A150 Actinic EUV Patterned Mask Inspection System won the grand prize of Semiconductor of the Year 2020 from Electronic Device 2020 Industry News June Lasertec was selected among 100 Global Niche Top Enterprises by the 2020 Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry 13 FY2020 Topics (Investor Relations) Aug Lasertec stock was selected as a constituent of JPX-NikkeiIndex 400, which consists of 400 stocks highly attractive to investors and 2019 meeting its global investment standard Apr Lasertec was ranked third overall in the electronics/precision instruments sector in 2020 All Japan Executive Team Rankings 2020 released by Institutional Investor Lasertec stock was selected as a constituent of MSCI* Global May Standard Index, a globally-renowned stock index used as a benchmark by pension and investment fund managers engaged in 2020 global investments. * MSCI: Morgan Stanley Capital International 14 Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2020 Mid-Term Business Plan Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2021 15 Mid-Term Business Plan Basic Policy "Focus our resources on business areas where we excel and expect high growth" Phase 0 July 2009 Get Ready for New Chapter through ・ Focus on select business areas where we excel and expect growth June 2012 ・ Reinforce financial strength Phase 1 July 2012 Take on New Challenges through ・ Reinforce core business June 2015 ・ Create a pillar of new business Phase 2 July 2015 Establish Solid Foundation of New Business through Core Business・ Enhance competitive edge June 2018 ・ Increase market share New Business・ Establish a foundation for EUV/wafer inspection business growth ・ Find new business areas by microscope marketing 16 Mid-Term Business Plan - Phase 3 We are in Phase 3, the fourth stage of Mid-Term Business Plan. We will achieve large sales increase in this stage. Phase 3 July 2018 through June 2021 1st year: FY2019 2nd year: FY2020 This year 3rd year: FY2021 On Growth Trajectory with New Business Core Business・ Further enhance competitive edge Get overwhelming market share New Business・ Achieve large sales growth Find new needs and new applications Service ・ Global service enhancement 17 Strategy and Target Market Focus on market segments where our strengths can be used effectively, where our solutions are differentiated from others, and where the customers appreciate the value we offer. Target a market where: The customer has an advanced technical requirement in the area of inspection and measurement, and Lasertec has a chance to offer differentiated solutions. The customer appreciates the value of inspection and measurement.

③ There is potential for future investment. *Offer optimum solutions in a market segment that large companies find not large enough to justify entry (if the market is large, target a segment where we have a competitive advantage). *Capture a large market share in the segment. *Enter neighboring segments to expand the area of business. *Have multiple market segments like this to pursue multi niche champion strategy. 18 Growth in Phase 3 We keep aiming to achieve high-quality(high-value, high- profit-margin) growth. Sales growth concept New business New business (wafer inspection) New area New business (EUV-related) New business (wafer inspection) (wafer inspection) ExistingExisting businessbusiness Existing business Phase 0 Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 July 2009 to June 2012 July 2012 to June 2015 July 2015 to June 2018 July 2018 to June 2021 (Note) Sales growth concept only. Not drawn to scale. 19 Mid-Term Business Plan: Sales and Operating Income Results (Sales) (Operating income) 42,572 40,000 Sales (left-hand scale) 20,000 Operating profit (right-hand scale) 28,769 30,000 15,000 15,062 21,252 20,000 17,278 10,000 13,607 15,187 15,291 12,722 12,337 11,397 7,941 9,266 8,931 5,000 10,000 5,685 4,901 4,722 4,428 2,441 3,088 3,097 2,149 0 0 746 ▲ 657 (2,500) FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Phase 0 Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 (Consolidated, in millions of yen) 20 Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2020 Mid-Term Business Plan Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2021 21 Market Trend Mobile・5G/ Data Center AI Automotive IoT Pursuit of Massive data Innovation centered Widespread use of electric vehicles and convenience storage on Deep Learning self-driving 5G penetration rate: 33 ZB (2018) EV&PHV market 48% (2025) Jobs replace by AI: penetration rate: 5G investment ratio: ↓ 49% 20 to 30% (2030) *4 80% (2020 to 2025) 175 ZB (2025) (circa 2025 to 2035) Self-driving installation *1 *2 *3 rate: 17% or higher(2030) *5 Logic CPU, GPU CPU, GPU, FPGA 3D-NAND, DRAM CPU, GPU, FPGA Image Sensor 3D-NAND, DRAM Image Sensor SiC Source: *1 GSMA 2020 (5G penetration rate of North America, and total global 5G capital investments by mobile carriers),*2 IDC 2018、*3 Nomura Research Institute 2015,*4 Future Investment Strategy 2018 (Data of Japan), *5 Frost & Sullivan 2019 (Installation of self-driving system level 3 or higher on new vehicles) 22 Business Environment Semiconductor Others Segment Business environment Logic Investment in leading-edge technology nodes, mainly EUV-related, is expected to continue to meet demand for 5G and HPC. Memory Investment in leading-edge production facilities for 3D-NAND and DRAM is expected to resume. The market is expected to grow in the medium to long term, driven by Image sensor the adoption of multiple lenses on smartphones and the growth of automotive applications. Power device The market is expected to grow as manufacturers accelerate efforts to introduce SiC devices to electric vehicles. Segment Business environment FPD Large LCD panel investment is forecast to decrease. OLED investment is resuming to meet demand for mobile applications. LiB The consumer product market is growing slowly, driven mainly by mobile-related applications. The market growth driven by the electrification of vehicles is anticipated. 23 Global Semiconductor Equipment Market (SEMI July 2020) The market grows 6% YoY to US$63.2 billion in 2020 and 10% YoY to US$70 billion, the highest level ever, in 2021, driven by resumed memory investment and investment in leading-edge processes. In billions of US dollars 80 $70.0 $64.4 $63.2 60 $56.6 $59.6 $41.2 40 20 0 Others Europe Japan N. America Korea Taiwan China 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 forecast 2021 forecast Source: SEMI July 2020 24 FY2021 Goals and Actions (1) EUV-related systems Keep improving product performance and enhance competitive advantage to solidify our market position Wafer inspection systems Achieve large sales increase mainly by promoting SiC wafer inspection systems Global service Establish a solid global maintenance infrastructure that enables local engineers at overseas subsidiaries to perform system installation and maintenance without relying on HQ engineers 25 FY2021 Goals and Actions (2) Mask blank manufacturing Mask manufacturing Mask defect inspection at wafer fabs (Device manufacturing) New MAGICS M9650 Mask Blanks Inspection and Review System DUV ABICS E120 ACTIS A150 MATRICS BASIC Series EUV Mask Blanks Actinic EUV X8ULTRA EUV Mask Backside Inspection and Patterned Mask Mask Inspection Inspection and Review System Inspection System System Cleaning System EUV light EUV light (13.5nm) (13.5nm) Multilayer Pellicle EUV substrate EUV mask blank • Patterned EUV mask with pellicle • Patterned EUV mask without pellicle Inspection is possible with or without pellicle *Picture above shows EUV mask with pellicle Patterned EUV mask without pellicle 26 Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2021 (FY2021) Aiming to achieve new record sales and profits Consolidated FY2020 FY2021 Forecast YoY (in millions of yen) Actual Margin Margin (Aug. 5, 2020) Change Net sales 42,572 100.0% 57,000 100.0% 33.9% Operating income 15,062 35.4% 17,000 29.8% 12.9% Ordinary income 15,115 35.5% 17,000 29.8% 12.5% Net income 10,823 25.4% 12,500 21.9% 15.5% (In millions of yen) 60,000 57,000 42,572 40,000 Net sales 20,000 15,062 17,000 Operating income 0 FY2020 FY2021 Actual Forecast 27 FY2021 Forecast - Operating Income Comparison with FY2020 Aiming to achieve 1,937 million-yen increase YoY while proactively making R&D investment Increase in gross profit mainly due to sales increase(Consolidated, in millions of yen) +6,067 FY2021 Operating income FY2020 17,000 Increase in Operating income R&D Increase in 15,062 expenses other SG&A ▲3,414 expenses ▲715 YoY increase 1,937 FY2020 FY2021 Actual Forecast 28 FY2021 Forecast - Sales by Product Category Sales growth to be driven by EUV-related systems Consolidated FY2020 FY2021 Forecast YoY (in millions of yen) Actual Ratio Ratio (Aug. 5, 2020) Change Semiconductor-related products 34,372 80.7% 46,000 80.7% 33.8% Other products 2,150 5.1% 3,500 6.1% 62.7% Services 6,049 14.2% 7,500 13.2% 24.0% Total 42,572 100.0% 57,000 100.0% 33.9% (In millions of yen) 60,000 57,000 Services 42,572 40,000 Other products Semiconductor- related products 20,000 0 FY2020 Actual FY2021 Forecast 29 FY2021 Forecast - Orders and Backlog by Product Category Aiming to achieve orders and backlog at a high level mainly from EUV-related systems Orders Backlog Consolidated FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 (in millions of yen) Actual Forecast YoY Actual Forecast YoY (Aug 5, 2020) Change (Aug 5, 2020) Change Semiconductor-related products 70,157 70,000 ▲0.2% 87,826 111,826 27.3% Other products 3,490 2,500 ▲28.4% 3,937 2,937 ▲25.4% Services 6,527 7,500 14.9% 1,398 1,398 0.0% Total 80,175 80,000 ▲0.2% 93,163 116,163 24.7% (In millions of yen) 100,000 80,000 Services 80,000 80,175 Other products 60,000 Semiconductor- 40,000 related products 20,000 0 FY2020 Actual FY2021 Forecast 30 FY2021 Forecast - Other Indicators We will continue to make R&D investment and hire more employees proactively for future growth. Consolidated FY2020 FY2021 Forecast Percentage YoY (in millions of yen) Actual of sales Change (Aug 5, 2020) R&D expenses 3,297 6,712 11.8% 103.6% Depreciation and amortization 881 1,030 1.8% 16.9% Capital expenditure *1 1,103 1,093 1.9% ▲0.9% *1 Including intangible assets Total number of employees *2 448 549 - 101 *2 Not including the members of the board 31 Dividend Policy We plan to pay record annual dividends for FY2021 Dividend Policy ・Steady income distribution to shareholders and flexible payment based on performance ・35% dividend payout ratio on a consolidated basis is the guideline (since FY2015) History of Dividends FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Forecast) Interim Year-end Interim Year-end Interim Year-end (planned) Dividend per 16 31 31 27 20 29 Total is not shown because it share (yen) Total 47 Total 49 cannot be obtained in simple calculation due to stock split Total amount of dividends 2,119 3,832 4,418 (million yen) Dividend 35.7% 35.4% 35.4% payout ratio Note) Effective January 1, 2020, the company split its common stock 2 for 1. The figures of year-end dividend for FT2020 and interim and year-end dividends for FY2021 (forecast) are calculated based on the number of issued shares after the stock split. The figure of year-end dividend per share for FY2020 would be 54 yen if it were calculated using the number of issued shares before the stock split. 32 Contact Information ・Lasertec Corporation Yutaro Misawa, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office ・Phone: +81-45-478-7127 ・E-mail: yutaro.misawa@ lasertec.co.jp Rounding of figures in this presentation: Figures less than a million yen are rounded down where the financial results and forecasts are presented. The sum of component figures may not be equal to the total figure due to round-off error. This presentation is compiled from information available to us as of the date of release. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast of this presentation due to various factors. 33

