Weight Watching Waste: Production Waste Is a Hidden Problem of Professional Kitchens

12.9.2019

klo 11.30

Hotels and restaurants are discussed from the point of view of ecological practices more than before. The daily consumption of water, energy and food is substantial in hotels, spas and restaurants, however, many kitchens prefer to keep quiet about their production waste.

Production waste means any waste produced during the storage, pre-preparation, preparation and service of food products. Any leftover food left by customers is referred to as customer waste. Unpredictable customer numbers are the greatest factor in generating production waste. Buffet lines are kept fresh and appealing until closing time. Despite these problems, the amount of production waste can often be reduced by half.

'Customers leave less leftovers at cafeterias than at buffets, where customers on holiday produce more waste than those on a business trip. In addition to customer waste, buffet services, such as breakfast buffets and cruiser buffets, produce significant amounts of leftover food,' says Eveliina Lindell, Lassila & Tikanoja's Leading Expert in Material Efficiency.

According to Lindell, the concept of production waste appears to be a hidden secret, and the term itself isn't very well-known. 'Various pre-prepared products are produced in kitchens for dishes served on a plate. For example, sauces are simmered, vegetables are chopped, and cans with limited shelf life are opened. A batch of food could go wrong and end up directly in the biowaste. One might say kitchens are also responsible for products that expire in storage, such as fresh vegetables, fish or meat,' Lindell explains.

Eliminating production waste entirely from the restaurant business is difficult. Production waste becomes a social problem when its generation is not monitored. According to Lindell, Leading Expert in Material Efficiency, the differences in the quality of reporting of production waste can be massive.

'Large companies might report on their waste very thoroughly, whereas smaller companies don't necessarily put much effort into reporting and certainly don't do anything beyond writing information down,' says Lindell.

However, simply reporting on waste doesn't ensure that practices will improve. 'All parties benefit from the minimisation of waste. The profitability of a company improves when ingredients are not binned, since waste management isn't exactly free. The environmental load of a company is reduced while customers are served fresh and appealingly displayed food until closing time. Communication and co-operation between personnel increases, and employees become superheroes battling the waste problem,' Lindell emphasises.

'The restaurant can influence how much of its net sales goes to waste. Perhaps it is time to watch the weight of your waste?'

These three tips will help you in the kitchen.

1. Know your waste

Write down detailed information about the type, source and causes of your waste daily. What, where from and why are the important questions here.



2. Prevent waste production

Use the information to manage your kitchen. Change practices together in the area where waste production is the biggest problem.



3. Be open about your waste

Publish the information on waste for your staff, and maybe even customers, in an accessible way. Environmental responsibility is a brand action that is valued also socially.

