Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Lastminute.com N.V.    LMN   NL0010733960

LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.

(LMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First signs of rebound make the sky clearer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

First signs of rebound make the sky clearer

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 25 June 2020 - lm holding, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today provides a current trading update on bookings, cash and refunds.

After 9 weeks with the number of bookings down more than 90% compared to the same period of last year, lm group is registering a significant rebound since the first days of June.

In the third week of June (w25 as reported in the graph above) the business reported a decrease of bookings of -59% compared to the previous year, significantly better than our latest forecast, which was projecting -90/95% until the end of the month.

Even considering the fact that COVID-19 put lm group business at standstill for several weeks and implied high extraordinary costs to manage the crisis, such a rebound, backed by all actions put in place by the Company to secure the business and reduce variable and fixed expenses, is having positive outcomes. The main KPI that was, and still is, under constant monitoring is the cash available which, after a serious drop in March, registered an increase up to the end of May with positive expectation for the closing of the semester.

At the end of May, credit lines available were €92.6M of which €86.6M drawn. The net financial position reached €7M.

Still the refunding process of the cancelled bookings looks quite complicated, primarily due to the airlines slow response to the request of the customers. In that respect, lm group is providing an enormous effort to handle the giant number of contacts and claims from the customers and to find an efficient way to manage the very fragmented mechanisms activated by the suppliers for the refunding.

Marco Corradino, CEO of lastminute.com states "We see some concrete signs of rebound. They are hopefully occurring prior to what was in our expectations. This conveys messages of optimism and the impact we are registering on the numbers is positive. The Company is reacting well thanks to its effective business model and efficient organization. Both things contribute to make lm group capable of a better performance against the market average. On the other hand, we are still very far from the volumes of 2019 and we expect to remain well below them even in the course of the second semester. Unfortunately rebound doesn't mean "full recovery". For that reason, we are moving on with all initiatives already planned to further improve our way of doing business and reduce expenses up to the wider extent possible. We are still managing issues with suppliers in order to make the refunding process clearer, faster and more effective to guarantee our customers the responses they need. Even if today, the previously announced capital increase appears to be not necessarily mandatory up to the maximum extent of CHF 100M, to proceed with caution is still imperative. We'll do as we have done until now and we'll let open all the options we have on the table at least until the end of the summer season".

lm holding convened the EGM to vote on the capital increase announced in the 15 May Press Release, on the 31st July at 9:00am in Amsterdam. On the same day, the Company will release its 1H2020 Financial Statements.

***

Financial agenda 2020

31 July 2020

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

31 July 2020

1H2020 Financial Statement Disclosure and IR Conference Call

11. November 2020

Resultate 3. Quartal 2020

About lm holding

lm holding is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the lives of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 60 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) that search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. lastminute.com group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
01:05aFirst signs of rebound make the sky clearer
TE
05/21lm group announces lastminute.com N.V. Annual General Meeting resolutions
TE
05/15lm holding intends to build a stronger capital structure to secure existing b..
TE
04/07lm holding publishes FY2019 audited results and annual report
TE
03/31lm holding postpones publication of annual report
TE
03/19lm holding through a FY2019 record year and a strong start into 2020. Signifi..
TE
03/04lm holding confirms talks about a possible corporate transaction
TE
02/14lm holding closes 2019 with another record year
TE
02/03lm holding comments on speculations over the sale of a minority stake of last..
TE
01/27lm holding comments on recent press coverage regarding lastminute.com NV
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 155 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2020 -17,3 M -19,4 M -19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 258 M 291 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 365
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
lastminute.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,61 €
Last Close Price 23,42 €
Spread / Highest target -3,49%
Spread / Average Target -3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Domenico Pasqualino Cannavale Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ottonel Popesco Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Corradino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sergio Signoretti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-45.65%291
ALPHABET INC.6.97%999 487
BAIDU, INC.-3.98%42 508
NAVER CORPORATION49.60%33 263
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.14%24 616
YANDEX15.66%16 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group