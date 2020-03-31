lm holding postpones publication of annual report

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 31 March 2020 - lm holding, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced the postponement of the publication of its full year 2019 audited results and the annual report which was scheduled today. They are now planned to be disclosed on the 7 April 2020. Reason of the delay - given the current uncertainties related to the COVID-19 situation - is the Auditor's requirement of a series of business scenario analysis with details on economic and cash impacts extended up until April 2021. The key financial figures were already reported on 19 March 2020 and no deviations have been recorded since.

Financial Calendar

Q1 2020 Trading Update 15 May 1H 2020 Financial Statement Disclosure 31 July IR Conference Call

