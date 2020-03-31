Log in
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.

(LMN)
lm holding postpones publication of annual report

03/31/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 31 March 2020 - lm holding, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced the postponement of the publication of its full year 2019 audited results and the annual report which was scheduled today. They are now planned to be disclosed on the 7 April 2020. Reason of the delay - given the current uncertainties related to the COVID-19 situation - is the Auditor's requirement of a series of business scenario analysis with details on economic and cash impacts extended up until April 2021. The key financial figures were already reported on 19 March 2020 and no deviations have been recorded since.

***

Financial Calendar

Q1 2020 Trading Update

15 May

1H 2020 Financial Statement Disclosure

31 July

IR Conference Call

***

About lm holding

lm holding is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the lives of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 60 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) that search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. lastminute.com group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 331 M
EBIT 2019 42,7 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Finance 2019 75,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,26x
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
lastminute.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 43,58  €
Last Close Price 19,82  €
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Domenico Pasqualino Cannavale Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ottonel Popesco Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Corradino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sergio Signoretti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-53.26%242
ALPHABET INC.-17.11%763 220
BAIDU, INC.-22.76%33 765
NAVER CORPORATION2.97%19 480
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.47%15 205
YANDEX-24.17%10 879
