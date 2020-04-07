lm holding publishes FY2019 audited results and annual report

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 7 April 2020 - lm holding, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today releases its full year 2019 audited results and the annual report. The key financial figures were already reported on 19 March 2020.

The full year 2019 audited results and the report can be accessed online at

https://lmgroup.lastminute.com/investor-relations/reports/reports.aspx

Financial Calendar

Q1 2020 Trading Update 15 May Annual General Meeting 21 May 1H2020 Financial Statement Disclosure 31 July IR Conference Call

