Statement of lm holding regarding Thomas Cook

09/24/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Statement of lm holding regarding Thomas Cook

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 24 September 2019 - lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, is aware that Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd and other companies in Thomas Cook Group plc have entered compulsory liquidation. lm group has taken immediate action to assist customers who booked Thomas Cook packages or flights on the group's properties and is working as hard as possible to support travellers currently abroad as well as those who are yet to travel. The bookings affected represent less than 0.3% of the total bookings estimated this year.

Thanks to the focus on dynamic packaging and the investment in digital rather than physical assets, the lm group business model diversification means that the company is not facing typical risks of classic tour operators. lm group's management does not see the financial guidance set for 2019 to be under review.

lm group will publish its Q3 Trading Update on 7 November 2019.

About lm group

lm group is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the lives of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 60 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) that search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. lastminute.com group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




LASTMINUTE.COM NV77.71%346
ALPHABET18.16%852 800
BAIDU-35.45%36 653
NAVER CORP--.--%19 199
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION18.42%13 898
YANDEX33.77%11 693
