Statement of lm holding regarding Thomas Cook

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 24 September 2019 - lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, is aware that Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd and other companies in Thomas Cook Group plc have entered compulsory liquidation. lm group has taken immediate action to assist customers who booked Thomas Cook packages or flights on the group's properties and is working as hard as possible to support travellers currently abroad as well as those who are yet to travel. The bookings affected represent less than 0.3% of the total bookings estimated this year.

Thanks to the focus on dynamic packaging and the investment in digital rather than physical assets, the lm group business model diversification means that the company is not facing typical risks of classic tour operators. lm group's management does not see the financial guidance set for 2019 to be under review.

lm group will publish its Q3 Trading Update on 7 November 2019.