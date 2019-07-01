lm group acquires two travel tech start-ups to further boost its product & technology value proposition

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 1 July 2019 - lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced the acquisition of the intermodal travel platform Qixxit from Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures.

Founded in 2017 in Berlin, Qixxit has been developing an integrated travel platform and app that combines long-distance bus, train and flight options to create the best connected journey, providing customers with an individually designed travel experience.

Qixxit will bring cutting edge technology and capabilities to help lm group make a further step ahead on its Product & Technology value proposition. The outstanding know-how of Qixxit in the intermodal technologies also applied to mobile will be further developed and integrated.

Qixxit will unite with the lm group Product Development function. Under the new structure, all employees shall remain within the company.

"We are very excited to start a new chapter together with the amazing team of lm group. We feel very blessed to have found a partner with such strong vision that shares our culture and values. For the Qixxit team it's now time to scale up our game and introduce tangible innovations to an even broader number of travelers from all around Europe. I am personally looking forward to shaping the travel industry together with lm group", says Davide Mazzanti, co-founder of Qixxit.

Marco Corradino, lm group CEO, commented "We're always on the look out for open innovation opportunities as they allow us to combine the international scale of the group with the agility, the knowledge and the disruptive energy of digital and tech external partners. We see a huge opportunity to leverage this technology as we strongly believe it can contribute to our growth trajectory and to the fulfillment of our mission".

Under the same rationale, Qixxit's take over follows the recent acquisition of the assets of TripMyDream, a Ukraine digital tech start-up owner of a cutting-edge inspiration tool enabling travellers to self-plan travel experiences. This advanced technology, which will be embedded into lm group's websites and apps, combined with the Group's wide inventory capabilities, will help it make a further step ahead on its OTA value proposition by enhancing the customer journey since the inspirational phase.

Both acquisitions won't have any significant impacts on lm group figures.