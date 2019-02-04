Log in
lm group announces corporate communication calendar 2019

02/04/2019 | 01:05am EST

lm group announces corporate communication calendar 2019

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 4 February 2019-lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced the corporate communication calendar for 2019:

12 February

Preliminary unaudited full-year results 2018 - press release

19 March

Full-year 2018 financial statements, publication of annual report 2018 and investor / media conference in Zurich - venue and agenda still to be communicated

8 May

Annual General Meeting lm group - press release on voting results and resolutions

16 May

Guidance for 2019 - press release

8 August

2019 half-year results financial statements and Investor Call - dial-in details still to be communicated

7 November

Trading and 2019 guidance update

About lm group

lm group is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the life of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 45 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) who search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.




