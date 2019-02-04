lm group announces corporate communication calendar 2019

Financials (€) Sales 2018 282 M EBIT 2018 11,1 M Net income 2018 3,79 M Finance 2018 15,9 M Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 50,99 P/E ratio 2019 24,23 EV / Sales 2018 0,61x EV / Sales 2019 0,56x Capitalization 188 M Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 14,7 € Spread / Average Target -8,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Fabio Cannavale Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Ottonel Popesco Non-Executive Chairman Marco Corradino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director Sergio Signoretti Chief Financial Officer Roberto Italia Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LASTMINUTE.COM NV 216 ALPHABET 7.74% 775 211 BAIDU 7.99% 59 703 NAVER CORP --.--% 19 670 YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 8.65% 13 593 YANDEX 23.14% 11 042