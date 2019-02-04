lm group announces corporate communication calendar 2019

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 4 February 2019-lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced the corporate communication calendar for 2019:
|
12 February
|
Preliminary unaudited full-year results 2018 - press release
|
19 March
|
Full-year 2018 financial statements, publication of annual report 2018 and investor / media conference in Zurich - venue and agenda still to be communicated
|
8 May
|
Annual General Meeting lm group - press release on voting results and resolutions
|
16 May
|
Guidance for 2019 - press release
|
8 August
|
2019 half-year results financial statements and Investor Call - dial-in details still to be communicated
|
7 November
|
Trading and 2019 guidance update