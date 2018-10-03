Log in
LASTMINUTE.COM NV (LMN)
lm group announces the cancellation of 2,193,395 shares is effective

10/03/2018 | 01:05am EDT

lm group announces the cancellation of 2,193,395 shares is effective


Amsterdam / Chiasso, 3 October 2018 - lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced that lastminute.com N.V. (the "Company") has cancelled 2,193,395 shares in its own share capital, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each, as acquired by the Company pursuant to the partial self-tender offer ("PSTO"), has taken effect, as announced in the 1H2018 Results Press Release published on 9 August 2018. As of 28 September 2018, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 11,664,219 shares, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.

The information in this press release is not intended to be complete and for further information reference is made to the PSTO prospectus, available since 10th April 2018 on the Company's website: www.lastminutegroup.com/investor-relations/share-information/partial-self-tender-offer.aspx

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. The PSTO was made pursuant to the PSTO prospectus only and is and was not made in any jurisdiction in which the making of the PSTO or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities laws or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the PSTO prospectus.

About lm group

lm group is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the life of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 45 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) who search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.




Financials (€)
Sales 2018 282 M
EBIT 2018 10,1 M
Net income 2018 4,32 M
Finance 2018 36,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 41,74
P/E ratio 2019 27,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 193 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Cannavale Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ottonel Popesco Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Corradino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sergio Signoretti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASTMINUTE.COM NV223
ALPHABET14.73%836 122
BAIDU-6.54%79 616
NAVER CORP--.--%21 058
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-20.92%18 594
YANDEX0.00%10 660
