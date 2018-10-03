lm group announces the cancellation of 2,193,395 shares is effective



Amsterdam / Chiasso, 3 October 2018 - lm group, a European leader in the online travel and leisure industry, today announced that lastminute.com N.V. (the "Company") has cancelled 2,193,395 shares in its own share capital, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each, as acquired by the Company pursuant to the partial self-tender offer ("PSTO"), has taken effect, as announced in the 1H2018 Results Press Release published on 9 August 2018. As of 28 September 2018, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 11,664,219 shares, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.

The information in this press release is not intended to be complete and for further information reference is made to the PSTO prospectus, available since 10th April 2018 on the Company's website: www.lastminutegroup.com/investor-relations/share-information/partial-self-tender-offer.aspx

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. The PSTO was made pursuant to the PSTO prospectus only and is and was not made in any jurisdiction in which the making of the PSTO or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities laws or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the PSTO prospectus.