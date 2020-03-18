Log in
LATAM Airlines Group Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/18/2020

Santiago, Chile, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates, (“LATAM Airlines Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today announced today that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from LATAM Airlines Group Investor Relations Office.

InvestorRelations@latam.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 812 M
EBIT 2020 836 M
Net income 2020 148 M
Debt 2020 8 670 M
Yield 2020 0,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 87,8x
EV / Sales2021 83,7x
Capitalization 941 B
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,67  $
Last Close Price 1 551,00  $
Spread / Highest target -99,3%
Spread / Average Target -99,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-7.67%1 980
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-45.73%20 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.02%13 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.30%10 560
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.81%10 383
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.61%9 063
