LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for February 2020
03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT
LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for February
2020
Santiago, Chile, March 10, 2020- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM) today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for February 2020 compared to February 2019.
System passenger traffic increased by 4.9%, while capacity rose 5.2%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month fell 0.3 percentage points to 83.8%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 52% of the month's total passenger traffic.
Domestic passenger traffic increased by 27.1% in Brazil and 11.4% in LATAM's Spanish speaking markets year-on-year due to capacity growth, while international passenger traffic decreased by 6.2% year-on-year as a result of network adjustments made during 2019.
The following table summarizes traffic figures for February 2020 for LATAM's main business units.
LATAM Airlines Group is Latin America's leading airline group with one of the largest route networks in the world, offering services to 145 destinations in 26 countries, including six domestic markets in Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru - in addition to international operations in Latin America, Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Oceania, Africa and Asia.
The airline group employs over 42,000 people worldwide, operating approximately 1,400 flights per day and transporting over 74 million passengers per year.
LATAM Airlines Group has 332 aircraft in its fleet, which features the latest and most modern models including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321 and A320neo.
LATAM Airlines Group is the only airline group in the Americas and one of three worldwide to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability 'World' Index. In 2019, it was recognized by the index for sustainable practices, based on economic, social and environmental criteria, for the sixth consecutive year.
LATAM Airlines Group shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in the form of ADRs.
