LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for February 2020

LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for February

2020

Santiago, Chile, March 10, 2020- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM) today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for February 2020 compared to February 2019.

System passenger traffic increased by 4.9%, while capacity rose 5.2%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month fell 0.3 percentage points to 83.8%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 52% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 27.1% in Brazil and 11.4% in LATAM's Spanish speaking markets year-on-year due to capacity growth, while international passenger traffic decreased by 6.2% year-on-year as a result of network adjustments made during 2019.

The following table summarizes traffic figures for February 2020 for LATAM's main business units.

February Year to Date by February 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change LATAM AIRLINES PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (millions) SYSTEM 10,615 10,121 4.9% 22,340 21,638 3.2% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,132 1,914 11.4% 4,379 4,057 7.9% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,998 2,359 27.1% 6,555 5,218 25.6% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,485 5,848 -6.2% 11,406 12,363 -7.7% AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (millions) SYSTEM 12,660 12,033 5.2% 26,418 25,508 3.6% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,564 2,255 13.7% 5,333 4,735 12.6% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,625 2,889 25.5% 7,718 6,300 22.5% INTERNATIONAL (3) 6,471 6,889 -6.1% 13,367 14,473 -7.6% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 83.8% 84.1% -0.3 pp 84.564% 84.828% -0.265 pp DOMESTIC SSC (1) 83.2% 84.9% -1.7 pp 82.1% 85.7% -3.6 pp DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 82.7% 81.7% 1.0 pp 84.9% 82.8% 2.1 pp INTERNATIONAL (3) 84.8% 84.9% -0.1 pp 85.3% 85.4% -0.1 pp PASSENGERS BOARDED (thousands) SYSTEM 6,514 5,713 14.0% 13,765 12,297 11.9% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,451 2,103 16.5% 5,063 4,480 13.0% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,766 2,198 25.8% 6,011 4,829 24.5% INTERNATIONAL (3) 1,297 1,411 -8.1% 2,691 2,988 -9.9% LATAM AIRLINES CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (millions) SYSTEM 284 300 -5.3% 575 586 -1.9% AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (millions) SYSTEM 543 519 4.6% 1,121 1,064 5.4% CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 52.4% 57.9% -5.5 pp 51.3% 55.1% -3.8 pp

