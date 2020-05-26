Log in
LATAM Airlines S A : Investment bank Moelis in talks to represent Latam bondholders in bankruptcy- source

05/26/2020

Investment bank Moelis & Co is in talks with a group owning around $3 billion in bonds and loans owed by Latam Airlines Group SA to represent them in the company's bankruptcy, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The bondholders, who own $1.5 billion in dollar-denominated bonds and the rest in local currency-denominated bonds and loans, have not yet signed a mandate and are in initial talks with the bank, the source added, asking for anonymity because the talks are private.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Gareth Jones and Chizu Nomiyama)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -4.99% 1999.9 End-of-day quote.-73.49%
MOELIS & COMPANY 1.43% 29.78 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 290 M
EBIT 2020 -510 M
Net income 2020 -1 138 M
Debt 2020 9 237 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 1 509 M
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,74 $
Last Close Price 2,49 $
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 211%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,65%
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-73.49%1 511
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.09%12 931
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 581
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.78%8 134
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-29.20%8 010
