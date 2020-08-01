Log in
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

LATAM Airlines S A : set to fire at least 2,700 workers in Brazil

08/01/2020 | 08:45am EDT
The logo of LATAM Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

LATAM Airlines is poised to fire at least 2,700 workers in Brazil, including pilots, starting with a voluntary redundancy process slated to commence next week, O Globo and O Estado de S. Paulo newspapers reported on Saturday.

The layoffs are the latest in efforts to downsize Latin America's largest airline, and follow failure of the company and its Brazil unions to reach agreement on a temporary reduction in hours and wages.

Before the novel coronavirus crisis, the airline had 43,000 workers worldwide, with most of them in Brazil and Chile.

LATAM Brasil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LATAM is seeking to restructure $18 billion in debt. When it filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in May, it was the world's largest airline to date to seek an emergency reorganization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcelo Rochabrun)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.67% 6.1468 Delayed Quote.35.51%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -6.40% 1301 End-of-day quote.-82.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 164 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 440 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 1 043 M 1 043 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 42 589
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,57 $
Last Close Price 1,72 $
Spread / Highest target 382%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-82.76%1 043
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-57.30%15 863
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.99%13 585
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.19%12 587
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%10 427
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-64.38%9 131
