Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LATAM Airlines Group SA    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA

(LTM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LATAM Airlines : Brazil presents winning bid for UPIs ‘B' and ‘C' in auction of Avianca Brazil's assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Santiago, Chile, July 10, 2019- LATAM Airlines Brazil, a LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM) affiliate, today presented winning bids for the Independent Productive Units (UPIs) 'B' and 'C', valued at US$70 million and US$10,000 respectively, in an asset auction, as part of the judicial reorganization process of Oceanair Linhas Aéreas SA - currently in judicial recovery.

The closing of the transaction - and the payment of the stated purchase price for UPIs 'B' and 'C' - is subject to the stipulations and conditions of the ´Judicial Recovery Plan' approved by the General Meeting of Creditors on April 5, 2019 that was ratified by First Bankruptcy and Recovery Court of the Central Forum of São Paulo, in addition to the plan's annexes and the 'Sale and Sale of Shares Agreement' included in Annex 12 of the UPI sale notification, published on June 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:17:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
08:18pLATAM AIRLINES : Brazil presents winning bid for UPIs ‘B' and ‘C' in..
PU
02:38pLATAM AIRLINES : credit rating upgraded from B+ to BB- by Fitch Ratings
PU
07/08LATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for June 2019
PU
06/24Avianca Brasil loses slots in Sao Paulo's domestic airport
RE
06/20LATAM AIRLINES : Material Fact - Local Bond
PU
06/10LATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for May 2019
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES : Announces Successful Bond Issue in Chile's Capital Market
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES GROUP : LATAM Airlines Group announces successful bond issue in C..
AQ
05/29LATAM AIRLINES : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Emerging Markets Debt & Equi..
PU
05/28LATAM AIRLINES : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 459 M
EBIT 2019 856 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Debt 2019 8 837 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 54,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 6 203 M
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,6  $
Last Close Price 9,89  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA5 757
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.16%38 428
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.84%23 837
AIR CHINA LTD.20.68%18 791
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.33%13 737
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.80%12 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About