LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
LATAM Airlines : Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Latin America Executive Conference

01/14/2019

This presentation may include forward-looking comments regarding the Company's business outlook and anticipated financial and operating results. These expectations are highly dependent on the economy, the airline industry, commodity prices, international markets and external events. Therefore, they are subject to change and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this presentation. More information on the risk factors that could affect our results are contained on our Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Information, tables and logos contained in this presentation may not be used without consent from LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Amongst the largest airline groups in the world

PAX carried 2017 (million)

200 186

#1 Latin American airline and #14 in the world in PAX transported

(Over 2x the size of our next regional competitor)

#1 in Latin American airline in FFP members

148

(Over 2x the size of next regional competitor)

130 130 129

111 109 105 102

84 82

69 67

58 55 54 50

48 44 42

40 36 35

33 32 29 29 28 27

25 22 21 20 19

16 16 10

Latin American airlines

Data as of Dec 31, 2017 except for: Emirates, Qatar (LTM March 2018), Qantas, V. Australia (LTM June 2018). Sources: Company's websites, Bloomberg

Fleet: One of the most modern in Latin America & the world 310 operating aircraft1 with an average age of ~8 years

1 By September 30, 2018. Excludes 2 Airbus A330 and 2 Boeing 777 short-term leased from Wamos Air and Boeing respectively

Ownership structure

As of December 31st, 2018

Source: DCV

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:08:09 UTC
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2018 7 166 B
EBIT 2018 472 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 703 B
Yield 2018 0,33%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 4 843 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8 158  CLP
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Jerome Cadier Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA7 088
DELTA AIR LINES-2.69%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-1.29%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.6.28%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.06%13 718
