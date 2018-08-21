LATAM Airlines : reports consolidated operating income of US$6.5 million for second quarter 2018, totaling US$235 million for first half 2018

Santiago, Chile, August 20, 2018 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM; IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announced today its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. 'LATAM' or 'the Company' makes reference to the consolidated entity, which includes passenger and cargo airlines in Latin America. All figures were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are expressed in U.S. dollars. The Brazilian real / US dollar average exchange rate for the quarter was BRL 3.61 per USD.