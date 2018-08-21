Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LATAM Airlines : reports consolidated operating income of US$6.5 million for second quarter 2018, totaling US$235 million for first half 2018

08/21/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Santiago, Chile, August 20, 2018 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM; IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announced today its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. 'LATAM' or 'the Company' makes reference to the consolidated entity, which includes passenger and cargo airlines in Latin America. All figures were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are expressed in U.S. dollars. The Brazilian real / US dollar average exchange rate for the quarter was BRL 3.61 per USD.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 23:31:01 UTC
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2018 6 987 B
EBIT 2018 446 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 661 B
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 3 873 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9 538  CLP
Spread / Average Target 49%
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA5 801
DELTA AIR LINES-0.63%38 473
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.68%22 356
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.98%17 701
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.78%17 591
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.45%14 016
