LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for February 2019

Santiago, Chile, March 13, 2019 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for February 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic increased 4.9%, while capacity rose by 6.5%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month fell 1.2 percentage points to 84.1%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 58% of the month's total passenger traffic.