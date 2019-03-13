Log in
LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for February 2019

03/13/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

Santiago, Chile, March 13, 2019 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for February 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic increased 4.9%, while capacity rose by 6.5%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month fell 1.2 percentage points to 84.1%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 58% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 22:23:01 UTC
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2018 6 993 B
EBIT 2018 459 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 526 B
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 4 576 B
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA6 883
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.54%34 402
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.63%21 298
AIR CHINA LTD.21.73%18 499
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.88%15 457
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.75%13 949
