LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA

(LTM)
LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for July 2019

08/12/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Santiago, Chile, August 12, 2019 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for July 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK)) increased 3.9%, while capacity rose by 3.4%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month increased 0.4 percentage points to 84.5%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 55% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:31:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 405 M
EBIT 2019 782 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 8 844 M
Yield 2019 0,31%
P/E ratio 2019 53,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 5 614 M
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,00  $
Last Close Price 9,65  $
Spread / Highest target 8,26%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA5 829
DELTA AIR LINES INC.19.30%38 564
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.88%22 347
AIR CHINA LTD.1.31%14 714
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.14%11 596
ANA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)-7.23%11 596
