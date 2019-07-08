Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LATAM Airlines Group SA    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA

(LTM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Santiago, Chile, July 8, 2019- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for June 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK)) increased 7.0%, while capacity rose by 3.5%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month increased 2.7 percentage points to 83.0%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 58% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 00:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
08:03pLATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for June 2019
PU
06/24Avianca Brasil loses slots in Sao Paulo's domestic airport
RE
06/20LATAM AIRLINES : Material Fact - Local Bond
PU
06/10LATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for May 2019
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES : Announces Successful Bond Issue in Chile's Capital Market
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES GROUP : LATAM Airlines Group announces successful bond issue in C..
AQ
05/29LATAM AIRLINES : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Emerging Markets Debt & Equi..
PU
05/28LATAM AIRLINES : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securit..
PU
05/24LATAM AIRLINES : Chile court strikes down airline joint venture
AQ
05/23Chile high court rejects LATAM route deal with American, BA and Iberia
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 469 M
EBIT 2019 867 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Debt 2019 8 837 M
Yield 2019 0,32%
P/E ratio 2019 52,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 5 762 M
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,6  $
Last Close Price 9,50  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA5 757
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.64%38 428
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.19%23 837
AIR CHINA LTD.26.57%18 791
RYANAIR HOLDINGS1.26%13 737
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY17.02%12 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About