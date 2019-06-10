Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LATAM Airlines Group SA    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA

(LTM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2019 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for May 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK)) increased 6.4%, while capacity rose by 3.0%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month increased 2.7 percentage points to 83.6%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 59% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
07:33pLATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for May 2019
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES : Announces Successful Bond Issue in Chile's Capital Market
PU
06/06LATAM AIRLINES GROUP : LATAM Airlines Group announces successful bond issue in C..
AQ
05/29LATAM AIRLINES : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Emerging Markets Debt & Equi..
PU
05/28LATAM AIRLINES : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securit..
PU
05/24LATAM AIRLINES : Chile court strikes down airline joint venture
AQ
05/23Chile high court rejects LATAM route deal with American, BA and Iberia
RE
05/21Brazil lower house votes to allow foreign airlines in domestic market
RE
05/20EXCLUSIVE : Elliott Management opposes airline Azul on Avianca Brasil bankruptcy..
RE
05/17LATAM AIRLINES : 1Q 2019 LATAM Airlines Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 7 321 B
EBIT 2019 509 B
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 6 236 B
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 3 844 B
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7 768  CLP
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA5 493
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.36%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.54%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.13.87%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-0.93%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.82%11 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About