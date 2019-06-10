LATAM Airlines : reports preliminary monthly statistics for May 2019

Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2019 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ('LATAM Airlines Group' or 'the Company') (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for May 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

System passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK)) increased 6.4%, while capacity rose by 3.0%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month increased 2.7 percentage points to 83.6%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 59% of the month's total passenger traffic.