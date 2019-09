By Chris Wack

Latam Airlines Group SA shares rose 44% to $13 premarket after entering a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Delta is buying a 20% stake in Latam Airlines and investing $350 million in the Chilean airline.

Latam said the deal will reduce its forecasted debt by more than $2 billion by 2025. Delta expects the deal to be accretive to per-share earnings over the next two years.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com