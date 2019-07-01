Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Latécoère    LAT   FR0000032278

LATÉCOÈRE

(LAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 02:02am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - French aeronautics company Latecoere said on Monday it would examine a takeover offer worth about 365 million euros (325.83 million pounds) by investment firm Searchlight Capital.

Searchlight Capital, which already owns about 26% of Latecoere's share capital, made an offer of 3.85 euros per share on June 28, representing a premium of 34% to Latecoere's closing price on Friday.

Latecoere said it would appoint an independent expert and consult employees' representative bodies to examine the offer.

"The board of directors of the company will issue its reasoned opinion after the issuance of the report of the independent expert and the opinion of the employees' representative bodies," Latecoere added on Monday.

In April, activist fund Searchlight - whose main offices are in New York, London and Toronto - swooped in to buy an initial 26% stake in Latecoere, in the latest example of activist funds targeting companies which they feel could perform better.

Latecoere is one of France's historic aviation and aerospace companies. The company was founded by Pierre-Georges Latecoere in 1917 and it is a partner to companies such as Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Boeing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.65% 124.68 Real-time Quote.48.50%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 364.01 Delayed Quote.12.87%
DASSAULT AVIATION 2.85% 1264 Real-time Quote.4.46%
LATÉCOÈRE 0.00% 2.87 Real-time Quote.3.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATÉCOÈRE
02:02aFrance's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
RE
06/12LATECOERE : Latécoère on board at L'Avion des Métiers at the 2019 Paris Internat..
PU
06/05LATECOERE : Air france, latecoere and ubisoft unveil the 'lifi power' exhibition..
AQ
04/19LATECOERE : Filing of the 2018 Registration Document
PU
04/02Searchlight Capital to buy 26 percent stake in France's Latecoere
RE
01/16AVIATION LATECOERE : Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15 e..
PU
2018AVIATION LATECOERE : 100 years ago Airmail took flight
AQ
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère wins new contract with Boeing to supply KC-46A ta..
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère adjusts its outlook for 2019
AN
2018Changes to VINCI's Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 676 M
EBIT 2019 27,8 M
Net income 2019 16,6 M
Debt 2019 49,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 9,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart LATÉCOÈRE
Duration : Period :
Latécoère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATÉCOÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yannick Assouad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Gadonneix Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Mootz Chief Operating Officer
Sebastien Rouge Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Jean-Louis Peltriaux Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATÉCOÈRE3.24%311
SAFRAN22.25%59 954
TRANSDIGM GROUP42.27%25 728
HEICO CORP69.79%15 472
MTU AERO ENGINES32.26%12 390
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.12.87%8 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About