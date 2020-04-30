Latecoere : Availability of Latécoère's 2019 Universal Registration Document

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded from the company's website, in its French version, at the following address : https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/.

The following documents provided for by legal and regulatory provisions are included in the Universal Registration Document:

- the annual financial report for 2019 comprising the management report including the extra-financial performance statement, the corporate governance report and the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019;

- the Statutory Auditors' special reports and information relating to their fees;

- the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The "Risk Factors" chapter of the Universal Registration Document 2019 takes into account the crisis related to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website at the following address: http://amf-france.org.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

