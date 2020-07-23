Latecoere : Summary of Latecoere's Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020:
-
Number of shares: 30,809
-
Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €
During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:
|
PURCHASE
|
337,307 shares
|
815,126.04 €
|
1,401 transactions
|
SALE
|
337,722 shares
|
807,762.05 €
|
1,203 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
-
Number of shares: 31,224
-
Balance in cash: 108,833.95 €
During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:
|
PURCHASE
|
505,537 shares
|
1,937,168.63 €
|
557 transactions
|
SALE
|
513,630 shares
|
1,971,194.50 €
|
475 transactions
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
-
Number of shares: 11,631
-
Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €
The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.
_________________________________________________________________________________
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:
-
Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
-
Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP
APPENDIX
|
|
Purchases
|
Sales
|
|
Number of
transactions
|
Number
of shares
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|
Number of
transactions
|
Number
of shares
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|
TOTAL
|
1 401
|
337 307
|
815 126.04
|
1 203
|
337 722
|
807 762.05
|
02/01/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1850
|
7128.24
|
03/01/2020
|
17
|
3485
|
13322.81
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
06/01/2020
|
18
|
2140
|
8108.25
|
2
|
100
|
379
|
07/01/2020
|
17
|
1926
|
7214.99
|
4
|
1130
|
4246,77
|
08/01/2020
|
2
|
420
|
1562.4
|
18
|
4892
|
18554.87
|
09/01/2020
|
5
|
1181
|
4519.21
|
10
|
2535
|
9754.93
|
10/01/2020
|
6
|
550
|
2097.48
|
1
|
500
|
1910
|
13/01/2020
|
6
|
2694
|
10242.86
|
4
|
1273
|
4851.53
|
14/01/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
2491
|
9478.26
|
15/01/2020
|
4
|
1300
|
4934.54
|
2
|
78
|
296.15
|
16/01/2020
|
31
|
2205
|
8341.74
|
1
|
212
|
803.48
|
17/01/2020
|
22
|
3934
|
14594.35
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20/01/2020
|
3
|
490
|
1788.5
|
3
|
1300
|
4758
|
21/01/2020
|
9
|
2936
|
10630.38
|
4
|
273
|
996.45
|
22/01/2020
|
1
|
1000
|
3600
|
5
|
2000
|
7210
|
23/01/2020
|
4
|
3500
|
12612.6
|
1
|
1000
|
3610
|
24/01/2020
|
16
|
1914
|
6841.78
|
2
|
752
|
2699.15
|
27/01/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1000
|
3545
|
28/01/2020
|
3
|
1334
|
4709.02
|
8
|
1700
|
6022.08
|
29/01/2020
|
26
|
7558
|
26604.92
|
5
|
2850
|
10076.46
|
30/01/2020
|
2
|
300
|
1050
|
4
|
3000
|
10584.9
|
31/01/2020
|
6
|
850
|
3001.95
|
5
|
1211
|
4281.73
|
03/02/2020
|
12
|
2918
|
10234.89
|
1
|
1500
|
5280
|
04/02/2020
|
2
|
600
|
2100.48
|
17
|
6772
|
23905.16
|
05/02/2020
|
3
|
850
|
3016.48
|
4
|
1450
|
5168.24
|
06/02/2020
|
1
|
600
|
2136
|
13
|
4388
|
15750.29
|
07/02/2020
|
7
|
1950
|
7012.98
|
6
|
2326
|
8366.16
|
10/02/2020
|
1
|
1
|
3.59
|
8
|
2600
|
9435.92
|
11/02/2020
|
5
|
2950
|
10604.66
|
2
|
1055
|
3845.48
|
12/02/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
7160
|
25978.63
|
13/02/2020
|
7
|
2430
|
8803.4
|
2
|
650
|
2356.77
|
14/02/2020
|
7
|
1950
|
7054.32
|
6
|
2074
|
7524.68
|
17/02/2020
|
7
|
705
|
2575.08
|
10
|
3244
|
11803.62
|
18/02/2020
|
11
|
3048
|
11073,69
|
3
|
1058
|
3845.09
|
19/02/2020
|
11
|
2456
|
8855.11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20/02/2020
|
6
|
1552
|
5597.75
|
14
|
3552
|
12853.27
|
21/02/2020
|
9
|
958
|
3483.86
|
6
|
908
|
3284.96
|
24/02/2020
|
18
|
5429
|
19382.62
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25/02/2020
|
25
|
3940
|
13663.53
|
2
|
611
|
2122.68
|
26/02/2020
|
18
|
2082
|
6883.09
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
27/02/2020
|
10
|
3528
|
10955.85
|
3
|
650
|
2023
|
28/02/2020
|
16
|
5296
|
16086.07
|
14
|
6349
|
19431.75
|
02/03/2020
|
13
|
2077
|
6293.73
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
03/03/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
4840
|
15257.13
|
04/03/2020
|
3
|
479
|
1510.05
|
8
|
3551
|
11328.76
|
05/03/2020
|
22
|
2082
|
6462.53
|
3
|
629
|
2005.13
|
06/03/2020
|
16
|
3119
|
9351.39
|
2
|
1200
|
3624
|
09/03/2020
|
11
|
4074
|
11701.75
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10/03/2020
|
11
|
1694
|
4712.71
|
6
|
2555
|
7173.42
|
11/03/2020
|
9
|
3639
|
10096.04
|
13
|
3200
|
8951.36
|
12/03/2020
|
10
|
1703
|
4473.1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13/03/2020
|
4
|
965
|
2374.58
|
2
|
600
|
1498.2
|
16/03/2020
|
13
|
2098
|
4631.34
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17/03/2020
|
1
|
137
|
274
|
1
|
500
|
1017.5
|
18/03/2020
|
5
|
477
|
1034.23
|
1
|
125
|
274.38
|
19/03/2020
|
8
|
1085
|
2263.53
|
1
|
200
|
427
|
20/03/2020
|
10
|
2155
|
4338.45
|
9
|
1938
|
4089.37
|
23/03/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2150
|
4601
|
24/03/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
676
|
1382.28
|
25/03/2020
|
8
|
2498
|
4932.55
|
6
|
1994
|
4095.28
|
26/03/2020
|
2
|
515
|
1018.41
|
12
|
3256
|
6628.89
|
27/03/2020
|
7
|
3725
|
7471.61
|
11
|
2640
|
5375.83
|
30/03/2020
|
10
|
2461
|
5066.95
|
17
|
3234
|
6771.67
|
31/03/2020
|
3
|
455
|
940.85
|
11
|
1212
|
2534.29
|
01/04/2020
|
13
|
3385
|
6903.71
|
2
|
223
|
461.65
|
02/04/2020
|
5
|
1147
|
2290.79
|
4
|
1550
|
3142.47
|
03/04/2020
|
4
|
1950
|
3915.99
|
15
|
2316
|
4757.99
|
06/04/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
3295
|
6974.53
|
07/04/2020
|
19
|
4132
|
8812.73
|
3
|
915
|
2022.06
|
08/04/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2060
|
4320.85
|
09/04/2020
|
8
|
3351
|
6938.25
|
7
|
1670
|
3484.46
|
10/04/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13/04/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14/04/2020
|
7
|
2783
|
5677.88
|
5
|
1600
|
3344
|
15/04/2020
|
7
|
1336
|
2699.66
|
3
|
765
|
1560.6
|
16/04/2020
|
10
|
2542
|
5081.46
|
11
|
3110
|
6289.98
|
17/04/2020
|
9
|
3404
|
6787.58
|
13
|
3595
|
7308.99
|
20/04/2020
|
6
|
2204
|
4398.52
|
7
|
3116
|
6275
|
21/04/2020
|
12
|
3063
|
6072.09
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22/04/2020
|
9
|
3054
|
6016.99
|
13
|
3530
|
7024.7
|
23/04/2020
|
5
|
2246
|
4412.49
|
8
|
1611
|
3176.09
|
24/04/2020
|
12
|
3231
|
6342.13
|
9
|
2261
|
4464.8
|
27/04/2020
|
21
|
4276
|
8338.2
|
4
|
1066
|
2107.06
|
28/04/2020
|
18
|
5622
|
10670.56
|
10
|
2393
|
4597.19
|
29/04/2020
|
18
|
4207
|
7732.05
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30/04/2020
|
20
|
3257
|
5809.51
|
6
|
1028
|
1855.33
|
01/05/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04/05/2020
|
20
|
4375
|
7589.75
|
3
|
1555
|
2706.79
|
05/05/2020
|
12
|
3536
|
6006.6
|
8
|
2765
|
4711.01
|
06/05/2020
|
9
|
2163
|
3665.85
|
14
|
3840
|
6532.99
|
07/05/2020
|
15
|
3284
|
5473.44
|
2
|
600
|
1014
|
08/05/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
801
|
1318.85
|
11/05/2020
|
29
|
5155
|
8169.64
|
12
|
2141
|
3438.45
|
12/05/2020
|
6
|
1200
|
1844.04
|
15
|
1965
|
3059.31
|
13/05/2020
|
0
|
3869
|
5578.71
|
0
|
3725
|
5662.37
|
14/05/2020
|
23
|
3746
|
5185.59
|
31
|
6987
|
10022.15
|
15/05/2020
|
27
|
4156
|
5693.72
|
5
|
1059
|
1547.83
|
18/05/2020
|
10
|
2072
|
2890.65
|
29
|
7561
|
11034.52
|
19/05/2020
|
19
|
5423
|
8090.03
|
18
|
4662
|
7196.26
|
20/05/2020
|
25
|
5973
|
8473.9
|
4
|
3100
|
4554.52
|
21/05/2020
|
20
|
6364
|
8723.77
|
8
|
4229
|
5748.9
|
22/05/2020
|
13
|
2837
|
3725.55
|
9
|
4820
|
6400.48
|
25/05/2020
|
20
|
4286
|
5673.38
|
10
|
3636
|
4920.6
|
26/05/2020
|
3
|
200
|
271.6
|
31
|
7960
|
11978.21
|
27/05/2020
|
7
|
676
|
1017.99
|
8
|
2550
|
3943.07
|
28/05/2020
|
3
|
2500
|
4335
|
72
|
17289
|
29744
|
29/05/2020
|
30
|
10142
|
18558.85
|
19
|
9966
|
19225.41
|
01/06/2020
|
31
|
4338
|
7960.66
|
19
|
4406
|
8380.65
|
02/06/2020
|
5
|
992
|
1854.94
|
42
|
7638
|
14840.63
|
03/06/2020
|
39
|
12778
|
24874.93
|
26
|
6307
|
12446.86
|
04/06/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
39
|
10201
|
21161.97
|
05/06/2020
|
2
|
400
|
926
|
22
|
5550
|
13202.9
|
08/06/2020
|
19
|
6550
|
18907.23
|
18
|
6512
|
18489.52
|
09/06/2020
|
42
|
16725
|
44496.86
|
27
|
10400
|
28275.52
|
10/06/2020
|
12
|
3088
|
7457.83
|
10
|
3322
|
8393.03
|
11/06/2020
|
36
|
7370
|
16642.93
|
5
|
88
|
192.78
|
12/06/2020
|
20
|
6082
|
13173
|
33
|
6384
|
14440.61
|
15/06/2020
|
6
|
2301
|
4974.3
|
29
|
5315
|
11924.73
|
16/06/2020
|
16
|
4286
|
9975.67
|
30
|
8080
|
19407.35
|
17/06/2020
|
6
|
1315
|
3045.54
|
19
|
3987
|
9475.9
|
18/06/2020
|
21
|
5361
|
12385.52
|
12
|
4761
|
11198.82
|
19/06/2020
|
19
|
4136
|
9479.3
|
7
|
3379
|
7906.86
|
22/06/2020
|
28
|
5878
|
13185.53
|
16
|
4754
|
10930.4
|
23/06/2020
|
7
|
1467
|
3260.99
|
6
|
1051
|
2404.16
|
24/06/2020
|
15
|
3043
|
6636.48
|
8
|
1558
|
3492.1
|
25/06/2020
|
15
|
1761
|
3745.12
|
3
|
800
|
1718.48
|
26/06/2020
|
12
|
1506
|
3146.64
|
8
|
1057
|
2214.42
|
29/06/2020
|
15
|
2235
|
4561.64
|
1
|
400
|
820
|
30/06/2020
|
1
|
150
|
317.25
|
19
|
3463
|
7318.7
