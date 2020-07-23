Latecoere : Summary of Latecoere's Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020:

Number of shares: 30,809

Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 337,307 shares 815,126.04 € 1,401 transactions SALE 337,722 shares 807,762.05 € 1,203 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 31,224

Balance in cash: 108,833.95 €

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 505,537 shares 1,937,168.63 € 557 transactions SALE 513,630 shares 1,971,194.50 € 475 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,631

Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 1 401 337 307 815 126.04 1 203 337 722 807 762.05 02/01/2020 0 0 0 0 1850 7128.24 03/01/2020 17 3485 13322.81 0 0 0 06/01/2020 18 2140 8108.25 2 100 379 07/01/2020 17 1926 7214.99 4 1130 4246,77 08/01/2020 2 420 1562.4 18 4892 18554.87 09/01/2020 5 1181 4519.21 10 2535 9754.93 10/01/2020 6 550 2097.48 1 500 1910 13/01/2020 6 2694 10242.86 4 1273 4851.53 14/01/2020 0 0 0 11 2491 9478.26 15/01/2020 4 1300 4934.54 2 78 296.15 16/01/2020 31 2205 8341.74 1 212 803.48 17/01/2020 22 3934 14594.35 0 0 0 20/01/2020 3 490 1788.5 3 1300 4758 21/01/2020 9 2936 10630.38 4 273 996.45 22/01/2020 1 1000 3600 5 2000 7210 23/01/2020 4 3500 12612.6 1 1000 3610 24/01/2020 16 1914 6841.78 2 752 2699.15 27/01/2020 0 0 0 2 1000 3545 28/01/2020 3 1334 4709.02 8 1700 6022.08 29/01/2020 26 7558 26604.92 5 2850 10076.46 30/01/2020 2 300 1050 4 3000 10584.9 31/01/2020 6 850 3001.95 5 1211 4281.73 03/02/2020 12 2918 10234.89 1 1500 5280 04/02/2020 2 600 2100.48 17 6772 23905.16 05/02/2020 3 850 3016.48 4 1450 5168.24 06/02/2020 1 600 2136 13 4388 15750.29 07/02/2020 7 1950 7012.98 6 2326 8366.16 10/02/2020 1 1 3.59 8 2600 9435.92 11/02/2020 5 2950 10604.66 2 1055 3845.48 12/02/2020 0 0 0 22 7160 25978.63 13/02/2020 7 2430 8803.4 2 650 2356.77 14/02/2020 7 1950 7054.32 6 2074 7524.68 17/02/2020 7 705 2575.08 10 3244 11803.62 18/02/2020 11 3048 11073,69 3 1058 3845.09 19/02/2020 11 2456 8855.11 0 0 0 20/02/2020 6 1552 5597.75 14 3552 12853.27 21/02/2020 9 958 3483.86 6 908 3284.96 24/02/2020 18 5429 19382.62 0 0 0 25/02/2020 25 3940 13663.53 2 611 2122.68 26/02/2020 18 2082 6883.09 0 0 0 27/02/2020 10 3528 10955.85 3 650 2023 28/02/2020 16 5296 16086.07 14 6349 19431.75 02/03/2020 13 2077 6293.73 0 0 0 03/03/2020 0 0 0 23 4840 15257.13 04/03/2020 3 479 1510.05 8 3551 11328.76 05/03/2020 22 2082 6462.53 3 629 2005.13 06/03/2020 16 3119 9351.39 2 1200 3624 09/03/2020 11 4074 11701.75 0 0 0 10/03/2020 11 1694 4712.71 6 2555 7173.42 11/03/2020 9 3639 10096.04 13 3200 8951.36 12/03/2020 10 1703 4473.1 0 0 0 13/03/2020 4 965 2374.58 2 600 1498.2 16/03/2020 13 2098 4631.34 0 0 0 17/03/2020 1 137 274 1 500 1017.5 18/03/2020 5 477 1034.23 1 125 274.38 19/03/2020 8 1085 2263.53 1 200 427 20/03/2020 10 2155 4338.45 9 1938 4089.37 23/03/2020 0 0 0 4 2150 4601 24/03/2020 0 0 0 5 676 1382.28 25/03/2020 8 2498 4932.55 6 1994 4095.28 26/03/2020 2 515 1018.41 12 3256 6628.89 27/03/2020 7 3725 7471.61 11 2640 5375.83 30/03/2020 10 2461 5066.95 17 3234 6771.67 31/03/2020 3 455 940.85 11 1212 2534.29 01/04/2020 13 3385 6903.71 2 223 461.65 02/04/2020 5 1147 2290.79 4 1550 3142.47 03/04/2020 4 1950 3915.99 15 2316 4757.99 06/04/2020 0 0 0 15 3295 6974.53 07/04/2020 19 4132 8812.73 3 915 2022.06 08/04/2020 0 0 0 4 2060 4320.85 09/04/2020 8 3351 6938.25 7 1670 3484.46 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 7 2783 5677.88 5 1600 3344 15/04/2020 7 1336 2699.66 3 765 1560.6 16/04/2020 10 2542 5081.46 11 3110 6289.98 17/04/2020 9 3404 6787.58 13 3595 7308.99 20/04/2020 6 2204 4398.52 7 3116 6275 21/04/2020 12 3063 6072.09 0 0 0 22/04/2020 9 3054 6016.99 13 3530 7024.7 23/04/2020 5 2246 4412.49 8 1611 3176.09 24/04/2020 12 3231 6342.13 9 2261 4464.8 27/04/2020 21 4276 8338.2 4 1066 2107.06 28/04/2020 18 5622 10670.56 10 2393 4597.19 29/04/2020 18 4207 7732.05 0 0 0 30/04/2020 20 3257 5809.51 6 1028 1855.33 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 20 4375 7589.75 3 1555 2706.79 05/05/2020 12 3536 6006.6 8 2765 4711.01 06/05/2020 9 2163 3665.85 14 3840 6532.99 07/05/2020 15 3284 5473.44 2 600 1014 08/05/2020 0 0 0 7 801 1318.85 11/05/2020 29 5155 8169.64 12 2141 3438.45 12/05/2020 6 1200 1844.04 15 1965 3059.31 13/05/2020 0 3869 5578.71 0 3725 5662.37 14/05/2020 23 3746 5185.59 31 6987 10022.15 15/05/2020 27 4156 5693.72 5 1059 1547.83 18/05/2020 10 2072 2890.65 29 7561 11034.52 19/05/2020 19 5423 8090.03 18 4662 7196.26 20/05/2020 25 5973 8473.9 4 3100 4554.52 21/05/2020 20 6364 8723.77 8 4229 5748.9 22/05/2020 13 2837 3725.55 9 4820 6400.48 25/05/2020 20 4286 5673.38 10 3636 4920.6 26/05/2020 3 200 271.6 31 7960 11978.21 27/05/2020 7 676 1017.99 8 2550 3943.07 28/05/2020 3 2500 4335 72 17289 29744 29/05/2020 30 10142 18558.85 19 9966 19225.41 01/06/2020 31 4338 7960.66 19 4406 8380.65 02/06/2020 5 992 1854.94 42 7638 14840.63 03/06/2020 39 12778 24874.93 26 6307 12446.86 04/06/2020 0 0 0 39 10201 21161.97 05/06/2020 2 400 926 22 5550 13202.9 08/06/2020 19 6550 18907.23 18 6512 18489.52 09/06/2020 42 16725 44496.86 27 10400 28275.52 10/06/2020 12 3088 7457.83 10 3322 8393.03 11/06/2020 36 7370 16642.93 5 88 192.78 12/06/2020 20 6082 13173 33 6384 14440.61 15/06/2020 6 2301 4974.3 29 5315 11924.73 16/06/2020 16 4286 9975.67 30 8080 19407.35 17/06/2020 6 1315 3045.54 19 3987 9475.9 18/06/2020 21 5361 12385.52 12 4761 11198.82 19/06/2020 19 4136 9479.3 7 3379 7906.86 22/06/2020 28 5878 13185.53 16 4754 10930.4 23/06/2020 7 1467 3260.99 6 1051 2404.16 24/06/2020 15 3043 6636.48 8 1558 3492.1 25/06/2020 15 1761 3745.12 3 800 1718.48 26/06/2020 12 1506 3146.64 8 1057 2214.42 29/06/2020 15 2235 4561.64 1 400 820 30/06/2020 1 150 317.25 19 3463 7318.7

