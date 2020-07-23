Latecoere : Summary of Latecoere's Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Log in
07/23/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020:

  • Number of shares: 30,809
  • Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE

337,307 shares

815,126.04 €

1,401 transactions

SALE

337,722 shares

807,762.05 €

1,203 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 31,224
  • Balance in cash: 108,833.95 €

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE

505,537 shares

1,937,168.63 €

557 transactions

SALE

513,630 shares

1,971,194.50 €

475 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 11,631
  • Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

 

Purchases

Sales

 

Number of
transactions

Number
of shares

Traded volume
in EUR

Number of
transactions

Number
of shares

Traded volume
in EUR

TOTAL

1 401

337 307

815 126.04

1 203

337 722

807 762.05

02/01/2020

0

0

0

0

1850

7128.24

03/01/2020

17

3485

13322.81

0

0

0

06/01/2020

18

2140

8108.25

2

100

379

07/01/2020

17

1926

7214.99

4

1130

4246,77

08/01/2020

2

420

1562.4

18

4892

18554.87

09/01/2020

5

1181

4519.21

10

2535

9754.93

10/01/2020

6

550

2097.48

1

500

1910

13/01/2020

6

2694

10242.86

4

1273

4851.53

14/01/2020

0

0

0

11

2491

9478.26

15/01/2020

4

1300

4934.54

2

78

296.15

16/01/2020

31

2205

8341.74

1

212

803.48

17/01/2020

22

3934

14594.35

0

0

0

20/01/2020

3

490

1788.5

3

1300

4758

21/01/2020

9

2936

10630.38

4

273

996.45

22/01/2020

1

1000

3600

5

2000

7210

23/01/2020

4

3500

12612.6

1

1000

3610

24/01/2020

16

1914

6841.78

2

752

2699.15

27/01/2020

0

0

0

2

1000

3545

28/01/2020

3

1334

4709.02

8

1700

6022.08

29/01/2020

26

7558

26604.92

5

2850

10076.46

30/01/2020

2

300

1050

4

3000

10584.9

31/01/2020

6

850

3001.95

5

1211

4281.73

03/02/2020

12

2918

10234.89

1

1500

5280

04/02/2020

2

600

2100.48

17

6772

23905.16

05/02/2020

3

850

3016.48

4

1450

5168.24

06/02/2020

1

600

2136

13

4388

15750.29

07/02/2020

7

1950

7012.98

6

2326

8366.16

10/02/2020

1

1

3.59

8

2600

9435.92

11/02/2020

5

2950

10604.66

2

1055

3845.48

12/02/2020

0

0

0

22

7160

25978.63

13/02/2020

7

2430

8803.4

2

650

2356.77

14/02/2020

7

1950

7054.32

6

2074

7524.68

17/02/2020

7

705

2575.08

10

3244

11803.62

18/02/2020

11

3048

11073,69

3

1058

3845.09

19/02/2020

11

2456

8855.11

0

0

0

20/02/2020

6

1552

5597.75

14

3552

12853.27

21/02/2020

9

958

3483.86

6

908

3284.96

24/02/2020

18

5429

19382.62

0

0

0

25/02/2020

25

3940

13663.53

2

611

2122.68

26/02/2020

18

2082

6883.09

0

0

0

27/02/2020

10

3528

10955.85

3

650

2023

28/02/2020

16

5296

16086.07

14

6349

19431.75

02/03/2020

13

2077

6293.73

0

0

0

03/03/2020

0

0

0

23

4840

15257.13

04/03/2020

3

479

1510.05

8

3551

11328.76

05/03/2020

22

2082

6462.53

3

629

2005.13

06/03/2020

16

3119

9351.39

2

1200

3624

09/03/2020

11

4074

11701.75

0

0

0

10/03/2020

11

1694

4712.71

6

2555

7173.42

11/03/2020

9

3639

10096.04

13

3200

8951.36

12/03/2020

10

1703

4473.1

0

0

0

13/03/2020

4

965

2374.58

2

600

1498.2

16/03/2020

13

2098

4631.34

0

0

0

17/03/2020

1

137

274

1

500

1017.5

18/03/2020

5

477

1034.23

1

125

274.38

19/03/2020

8

1085

2263.53

1

200

427

20/03/2020

10

2155

4338.45

9

1938

4089.37

23/03/2020

0

0

0

4

2150

4601

24/03/2020

0

0

0

5

676

1382.28

25/03/2020

8

2498

4932.55

6

1994

4095.28

26/03/2020

2

515

1018.41

12

3256

6628.89

27/03/2020

7

3725

7471.61

11

2640

5375.83

30/03/2020

10

2461

5066.95

17

3234

6771.67

31/03/2020

3

455

940.85

11

1212

2534.29

01/04/2020

13

3385

6903.71

2

223

461.65

02/04/2020

5

1147

2290.79

4

1550

3142.47

03/04/2020

4

1950

3915.99

15

2316

4757.99

06/04/2020

0

0

0

15

3295

6974.53

07/04/2020

19

4132

8812.73

3

915

2022.06

08/04/2020

0

0

0

4

2060

4320.85

09/04/2020

8

3351

6938.25

7

1670

3484.46

10/04/2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/04/2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/04/2020

7

2783

5677.88

5

1600

3344

15/04/2020

7

1336

2699.66

3

765

1560.6

16/04/2020

10

2542

5081.46

11

3110

6289.98

17/04/2020

9

3404

6787.58

13

3595

7308.99

20/04/2020

6

2204

4398.52

7

3116

6275

21/04/2020

12

3063

6072.09

0

0

0

22/04/2020

9

3054

6016.99

13

3530

7024.7

23/04/2020

5

2246

4412.49

8

1611

3176.09

24/04/2020

12

3231

6342.13

9

2261

4464.8

27/04/2020

21

4276

8338.2

4

1066

2107.06

28/04/2020

18

5622

10670.56

10

2393

4597.19

29/04/2020

18

4207

7732.05

0

0

0

30/04/2020

20

3257

5809.51

6

1028

1855.33

01/05/2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

04/05/2020

20

4375

7589.75

3

1555

2706.79

05/05/2020

12

3536

6006.6

8

2765

4711.01

06/05/2020

9

2163

3665.85

14

3840

6532.99

07/05/2020

15

3284

5473.44

2

600

1014

08/05/2020

0

0

0

7

801

1318.85

11/05/2020

29

5155

8169.64

12

2141

3438.45

12/05/2020

6

1200

1844.04

15

1965

3059.31

13/05/2020

0

3869

5578.71

0

3725

5662.37

14/05/2020

23

3746

5185.59

31

6987

10022.15

15/05/2020

27

4156

5693.72

5

1059

1547.83

18/05/2020

10

2072

2890.65

29

7561

11034.52

19/05/2020

19

5423

8090.03

18

4662

7196.26

20/05/2020

25

5973

8473.9

4

3100

4554.52

21/05/2020

20

6364

8723.77

8

4229

5748.9

22/05/2020

13

2837

3725.55

9

4820

6400.48

25/05/2020

20

4286

5673.38

10

3636

4920.6

26/05/2020

3

200

271.6

31

7960

11978.21

27/05/2020

7

676

1017.99

8

2550

3943.07

28/05/2020

3

2500

4335

72

17289

29744

29/05/2020

30

10142

18558.85

19

9966

19225.41

01/06/2020

31

4338

7960.66

19

4406

8380.65

02/06/2020

5

992

1854.94

42

7638

14840.63

03/06/2020

39

12778

24874.93

26

6307

12446.86

04/06/2020

0

0

0

39

10201

21161.97

05/06/2020

2

400

926

22

5550

13202.9

08/06/2020

19

6550

18907.23

18

6512

18489.52

09/06/2020

42

16725

44496.86

27

10400

28275.52

10/06/2020

12

3088

7457.83

10

3322

8393.03

11/06/2020

36

7370

16642.93

5

88

192.78

12/06/2020

20

6082

13173

33

6384

14440.61

15/06/2020

6

2301

4974.3

29

5315

11924.73

16/06/2020

16

4286

9975.67

30

8080

19407.35

17/06/2020

6

1315

3045.54

19

3987

9475.9

18/06/2020

21

5361

12385.52

12

4761

11198.82

19/06/2020

19

4136

9479.3

7

3379

7906.86

22/06/2020

28

5878

13185.53

16

4754

10930.4

23/06/2020

7

1467

3260.99

6

1051

2404.16

24/06/2020

15

3043

6636.48

8

1558

3492.1

25/06/2020

15

1761

3745.12

3

800

1718.48

26/06/2020

12

1506

3146.64

8

1057

2214.42

29/06/2020

15

2235

4561.64

1

400

820

30/06/2020

1

150

317.25

19

3463

7318.7

 


Financials
Sales 2020 543 M 629 M 629 M
Net income 2020 -35,0 M -40,6 M -40,6 M
Net Debt 2020 130 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 176 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 188
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart LATÉCOÈRE
Duration : Period :
Latécoère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATÉCOÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,07 €
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Antony Swash Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Gadonneix Chairman
Thierry Mootz Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Michel Abaza Finance Director
Ralf Ackermann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATÉCOÈRE-51.91%204
SAFRAN-33.56%45 023
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-20.43%24 093
HEICO CORPORATION-13.56%11 648
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-39.65%9 413
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.43.41%9 081
