Latin American Minerals Amends Terms of Private Placement

07/27/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2020) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") announces, further to its press release dated July 24, 2020, an amendment to the terms of the non-brokered private placement from special warrants to up to 100,000,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy accounts payables and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For more information, please contact:

Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Toronto: (416) 643-7630

E-mail: information@latinamericanminerals.com
Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us at
information@latinamericanminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60579


© Newsfilecorp 2020
