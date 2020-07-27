Latin American Minerals Amends Terms of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2020) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") announces, further to its press release dated July 24, 2020, an amendment to the terms of the non-brokered private placement from special warrants to up to 100,000,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy accounts payables and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For more information, please contact:

Mathew Wilson, President & CEO

Toronto: (416) 643-7630

E-mail: information@latinamericanminerals.com

Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us at information@latinamericanminerals.com.

information@latinamericanminerals.com.

