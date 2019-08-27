Log in
LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC

(LAT)
Latin American Minerals Announces Termination of Non-Binding Letter Agreement

08/27/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its press release dated June 26, 2019, the non-binding letter agreement dated May 8, 2019 (the "Letter Agreement") with The Bullet ID Corporation ("Bullet") to complete a business combination that would result in a reverse takeover of the Company, has been terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Letter Agreement effective immediately. Furthermore, no deposits or cash advances were paid by the Company in connection with the Letter Agreement.

Trading in the Company's common shares is expected to resume on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 30, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Mathew Wilson, Mfin, CFA
President and CEO
Tel: 1-416-643-7630
E-mail: information@latinamericanminerals.com
Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us information@latinamericanminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47323


© Newsfilecorp 2019
