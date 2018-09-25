Lattice Semiconductor : Appoints Esam Elashmawi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of
customizable smart connectivity solutions, announced the appointment of
Esam Elashmawi as the Company’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer,
effective immediately. Mr. Elashmawi brings extensive sales, marketing,
strategic planning, and general management experience to his new role.
Prior to Lattice, Mr. Elashmawi was Senior Vice President and General
Manager at Microsemi Corporation credited for the management of the
Company’s FPGA, Storage and Timing Solutions product lines.
Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very
pleased to welcome Esam Elashmawi to Lattice’s leadership team in the
important role of Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, as we continue
to attract highly qualified talent to our team. Esam was instrumental in
the growth and success of Microsemi and his experience and in-depth
understanding of the FPGA industry, our target end markets and customer
relations will help Lattice drive sustained growth and profitability.”
Mr. Elashmawi said, "I am very excited to be joining Lattice alongside
Jim and his talented team. Lattice’s heritage and focus on bringing new
industry-leading programmable hardware and software solutions to market
position it to directly benefit from ongoing growth in the established
industrial, automotive, connected consumer and IoT markets. I look
forward to helping the company build shareholder value by extending its
global brand and capitalize on new growth opportunities, such as edge
computing and artificial intelligence applications.”
Esam Elashmawi brings to the role 30 years of FPGA technology and
industry experience. Over the past decade, he has successfully managed
and developed solutions and equipment for the datacenter, automotive,
defense, communications and industrial markets. He most recently served
as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Microsemi Corporation
since 2010. Mr. Elashmawi previously served as Vice President of Product
Development at Actel Corporation, which Microsemi acquired in 2010.
Earlier in his career he co-founded SiliconExpert Technologies, a
component management software company, which was acquired by Arrow
Electronics. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and
a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara
University.
