Lattice Semiconductor : Appoints Esam Elashmawi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, announced the appointment of Esam Elashmawi as the Company’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Elashmawi brings extensive sales, marketing, strategic planning, and general management experience to his new role. Prior to Lattice, Mr. Elashmawi was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Microsemi Corporation credited for the management of the Company’s FPGA, Storage and Timing Solutions product lines.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Esam Elashmawi to Lattice’s leadership team in the important role of Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, as we continue to attract highly qualified talent to our team. Esam was instrumental in the growth and success of Microsemi and his experience and in-depth understanding of the FPGA industry, our target end markets and customer relations will help Lattice drive sustained growth and profitability.”

Mr. Elashmawi said, "I am very excited to be joining Lattice alongside Jim and his talented team. Lattice’s heritage and focus on bringing new industry-leading programmable hardware and software solutions to market position it to directly benefit from ongoing growth in the established industrial, automotive, connected consumer and IoT markets. I look forward to helping the company build shareholder value by extending its global brand and capitalize on new growth opportunities, such as edge computing and artificial intelligence applications.”

Esam Elashmawi brings to the role 30 years of FPGA technology and industry experience. Over the past decade, he has successfully managed and developed solutions and equipment for the datacenter, automotive, defense, communications and industrial markets. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Microsemi Corporation since 2010. Mr. Elashmawi previously served as Vice President of Product Development at Actel Corporation, which Microsemi acquired in 2010. Earlier in his career he co-founded SiliconExpert Technologies, a component management software company, which was acquired by Arrow Electronics. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University.

