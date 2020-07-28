Lattice Semiconductor : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/28/2020 | 04:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Gross Margin Expands to 60.2% / 61.3% for Q2 2020 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, from 58.7% / 59.0%, respectively, for Q2 2019

Net Income Improves to $0.08 / $0.17 Per Diluted Share for Q2 2020 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, from $0.06 / $0.15, respectively, for Q2 2019 * GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company's management excludes in analyzing the Company's operating results and in understanding trends in the Company's earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended June 27, 2020. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We achieved 3% sequential revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020, with non-GAAP net income up 17% over the same period. Despite the challenging environment due to COVID-19, growth was led by strength in communications and computing, where we saw both sequential and year over year growth in 5G, servers and client computing. We are particularly pleased with our team's product roadmap execution, as we delivered the Certus-NX™ launch as promised in Q2. We remain on track to achieve two additional key milestones in the second half of 2020 with our third Lattice Nexus™ product and the next installment in our software solutions portfolio." Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We continued to see significant improvements in our key financial metrics for the second quarter of 2020 with a 33% increase in diluted EPS on a GAAP basis and a 13% increase on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2019. Gross margin expanded 150 basis points on a GAAP basis and 230 basis points on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter 2020, as compared to the year ago quarter. Year to date, we generated approximately $37 million of cash flow from operations and made accelerated debt repayments during the quarter, reducing our leverage ratio to below 1.5, as defined in our credit agreement. We remain focused on profitability and cash generation as we drive additional progress toward our target model." Selected Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Quarterly Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 100,589 $ 97,316 $ 102,296 3.4% (1.7)% Gross Margin % 60.2 % 59.1 % 58.7 % 110 bps 150 bps R&D Expense % 22.3 % 22.3 % 18.9 % — 340 bps SG&A Expense % 24.3 % 23.2 % 19.3 % 110 bps 500 bps Operating Expense $ 48,095 $ 47,824 $ 45,652 0.6% 5.4% Operating Income $ 12,482 $ 9,738 $ 14,386 28.2% (13.2)% Net Income $ 10,629 $ 8,167 $ 8,559 30.1% 24.2% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $0.02 $ 0.02 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $0.02 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP* Quarterly Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 100,589 $ 97,316 $ 102,296 3.4% (1.7)% Gross Margin % 61.3 % 59.8 % 59.0 % 150 bps 230 bps R&D Expense % 20.0 % 19.6 % 17.7 % 40 bps 230 bps SG&A Expense % 16.5 % 17.5 % 17.0 % (100) bps (50) bps Operating Expense $ 36,640 $ 36,107 $ 35,494 1.5% 3.2% Operating Income $ 25,038 $ 22,046 $ 24,871 13.6% 0.7% Net Income $ 23,550 $ 20,195 $ 21,087 16.6% 11.7% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 * GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company's management excludes in analyzing the Company's operating results and in understanding trends in the Company's earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Second Quarter 2020 Highlights Improved Financial Performance and Increased Profitability: Net income per diluted share was up 33% on a GAAP basis and up 13% on a non-GAAP basis in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019, with a 150 basis point improvement in gross margin on a GAAP basis and a 230 basis point improvement on a non-GAAP basis.

Certus™-NX General Purpose FPGA Launched: The second product family developed on Lattice's Nexus FPGA platform in just six months, Certus™-NX offers 70% faster I/O, up to a 3x smaller footprint and 4x lower power in comparison to similar competing FPGAs.

Propel™ Software Solution Launched: Lattice Propel is a new embedded system design environment with a complete set of graphical and command-line tools to create, analyze, compile, and debug an FPGA-based processor.

Lattice Propel is a new embedded system design environment with a complete set of graphical and command-line tools to create, analyze, compile, and debug an FPGA-based processor. sensAI™ 3.0 Software Stack Launched: Lattice launched the latest version of its solutions stack for on-device AI processing at the Edge, Lattice sensAI™ 3.0. Lattice sensAI brings new levels of power and performance to smart vision applications in the surveillance/security, robotics, automotive, and computing markets. Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2020: Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be between $96 million and $106 million.

Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be 60.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 are expected to be between $36.5 million and $37.5 million on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the third quarter of 2020, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information. Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details: Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2020, and business outlook on Tuesday, July 28 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 1694084. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company's financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release. Forward-Looking Statements Notice: The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our belief that we remain on track to achieve two additional key milestones in the second half of 2020 with our third Lattice Nexus™ product and the next installment in our software solutions portfolio; that we will drive additional progress toward our target model; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2020.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, and Lattice’s quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. COVID-19 may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, restructuring plans and related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss on refinancing of long-term debt, and the estimated tax effect of these items. The non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes a change in the non-GAAP tax rate calculation to exclude profits from jurisdictions where there is a full valuation allowance on deferred tax assets to improve alignment of non-GAAP income tax expense to non-GAAP income before tax. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data. These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release. About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, March 28, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 100,589 $ 97,316 $ 102,296 $ 197,905 $ 200,387 Cost of sales 40,012 39,754 42,258 79,766 82,697 Gross margin 60,577 57,562 60,038 118,139 117,690 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,458 21,693 19,377 44,151 39,042 Selling, general, and administrative 24,488 22,551 19,759 47,039 40,540 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 2,640 3,390 3,243 6,779 Restructuring 546 940 3,126 1,486 4,467 Total operating expenses 48,095 47,824 45,652 95,919 90,828 Income from operations 12,482 9,738 14,386 22,220 26,862 Interest expense (1,045 ) (1,077 ) (3,538 ) (2,122 ) (8,525 ) Other (expense) income, net 37 (50 ) (2,109 ) (13 ) (1,956 ) Income before income taxes 11,474 8,611 8,739 20,085 16,381 Income tax expense 845 444 180 1,289 414 Net income $ 10,629 $ 8,167 $ 8,559 $ 18,796 $ 15,967 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 134,857 134,253 132,206 134,555 131,599 Diluted 139,202 138,044 137,221 138,751 136,133 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 27, December 28, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,175 $ 118,081 Accounts receivable, net 87,408 64,917 Inventories 54,061 54,980 Other current assets 24,354 24,452 Total current assets 330,998 262,430 Property and equipment, net 40,268 39,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,304 23,591 Intangible assets, net 3,707 6,977 Goodwill 267,514 267,514 Deferred income taxes 480 478 Other long-term assets 10,759 11,796 $ 676,030 $ 612,016 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 81,539 $ 73,650 Current portion of long-term debt 4,004 21,474 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,979 4,686 Total current liabilities 90,522 99,810 Long-term debt, net of current portion 166,501 125,072 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,823 21,438 Other long-term liabilities 35,054 38,028 Total liabilities 311,900 284,348 Stockholders' equity 364,130 327,668 $ 676,030 $ 612,016 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,796 $ 15,967 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,456 16,450 Stock-based compensation expense 19,740 7,655 Other non-cash adjustments 3,124 7,295 Net changes in assets and liabilities (18,252 ) 19,129 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,864 66,496 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,829 ) (8,459 ) Other investing activities (4,626 ) 6,058 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11,455 ) (2,401 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 50,000 206,500 Cash paid for debt issuance costs 0 (2,086 ) Repayment of long-term debt (26,250 ) (278,033 ) Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (2,105 ) 13,023 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,645 (60,596 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 40 86 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 47,094 3,585 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 118,081 119,051 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 165,175 $ 122,636 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 2,193 $ 8,103 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 1,579 $ 1,500 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27, March 28, June 29, 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 79 64 34 Inventory Days (DIO) 123 112 140 Revenue% (by Geography) Asia 74 % 71 % 75 % Americas 14 % 17 % 13 % Europe (incl. Africa) 12 % 12 % 12 % Revenue% (by End Market) Communications and Computing 46 % 39 % 39 % Industrial and Automotive 39 % 43 % 38 % Consumer 11 % 14 % 19 % Licensing and Services 4 % 4 % 4 % Revenue% (by Channel) Distribution 85 % 78 % 85 % Direct 15 % 22 % 15 % Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27, March 28, June 29, 2020 2020 2019 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 60,577 $ 57,562 $ 60,038 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,101 591 327 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 61,678 $ 58,153 $ 60,365 Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 60.2 % 59.1 % 58.7 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 1.1 % 0.7 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 61.3 % 59.8 % 59 % Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 22.3 % 22.3 % 18.9 % Stock-based compensation - R&D (1) (2.3 )% (2.7 )% (1.2 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 20 % 19.6 % 17.7 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 24.3 % 23.2 % 19.3 % Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1) (7.8 )% (5.7 )% (2.3 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 16.5 % 17.5 % 17 % Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 48,095 $ 47,824 $ 45,652 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) (10,306 ) (8,137 ) (3,642 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (603 ) (2,640 ) (3,390 ) Restructuring charges (546 ) (940 ) (3,126 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 36,640 $ 36,107 $ 35,494 Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 12,482 $ 9,738 $ 14,386 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,101 591 327 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 10,306 8,137 3,642 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 2,640 3,390 Restructuring charges 546 940 3,126 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 25,038 $ 22,046 $ 24,871 Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 12.4 % 10 % 14.1 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 12.5 % 12.7 % 10.2 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 24.9 % 22.7 % 24.3 % (1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27, March 28, June 29, 2020 2020 2019 Other Income (Expense), Net Reconciliation GAAP Other income (expense), net $ 37 $ (50 ) $ (2,109 ) Loss on refinancing of long-term debt — — 2,235 Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net $ 37 $ (50 ) $ 126 Income Tax Expense Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense $ 845 $ 444 $ 180 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (365 ) 280 192 Non-GAAP Income tax expense $ 480 $ 724 $ 372 Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 10,629 $ 8,167 $ 8,559 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,101 591 327 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 10,306 8,137 3,642 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 2,640 3,390 Restructuring charges 546 940 3,126 Loss on refinancing of long-term debt — — 2,235 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) 365 (280 ) (192 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 23,550 $ 20,195 $ 21,087 Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.09 0.09 0.10 Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.09 0.09 0.09 Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 134,857 134,253 132,206 Diluted - GAAP (3) 139,202 138,044 137,221 Diluted - Non-GAAP (3) 139,202 138,044 137,221 (1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.” (3) Diluted Shares are calculated using the GAAP treasury stock method. In a loss position, diluted shares equal basic shares. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005958/en/

